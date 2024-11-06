In Central Asia, Erdoan calls for strengthening ties with Turkish states





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Wednesday called for closer ties with Turkey's ex-Soviet states at a Central Asia summit, as Ankara vies with Russia and China for influence in the region, reported Agence France-Presse. Erdoan was attending a meeting in Bishkek of the Organization of Turkic States, a Turkish-led initiative aimed at promoting its culture and ties with the former Soviet republics of Central Asia and the Caucasus. “We will take our Organization of Turkic States [OTS] much further,” Erdoan told the leaders, calling the group an “exemplary platform.” The OTS member states are Turkey and the former Soviet countries of Central Asia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Caucasus country Azerbaijan. Turkmenistan, Hungary and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), recognized only by Ankara, were admitted as observers. Turkey's NATO member Hungary, with which it seeks to deepen ties, is an observer country due to its long-standing ties to the region, and Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended the summit. In recent years, Turkey has forged closer ties with these countries, benefiting from Russia's relative weakness and its focus on the war in Ukraine. Ankara emphasizes its cultural ties with the region, such as similar languages ​​and connection to Islam. He recently renamed Central Asia “Turkestan” in school textbooks. Erdoan also welcomed the recent decision of the OTS to agree on a common alphabet based on the Latin alphabet. Some OTS member states still use the Cyrillic alphabet, a relic of their Soviet past. “An agreement on the common Turkish alphabet project is a historic step,” Erdoan said. Turkey remains a relatively minor player in Central Asia, which has long-standing military, political and economic ties with Moscow and where China has growing influence. Before the summit, Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry lamented the lack of “real progress” in building the Turkish alliance, despite the “development of trade ties” between member countries.

