The Hadik-Bimo couple visits Jokowi's house solo, what are they discussing?





TEMANGUNGKOMPAS.com – Candidate pairs for regent and deputy regent Temanggung serial number 3 Muhammad Al Khadziq-Bimo Alugoro visited the house of the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday (06/11/2024). When confirmed, Al Khadziq alias Hadik admitted that he arrived at Jokowi's residence at 10:45 WIB. Jokowi received Hadik-Bimo 15 minutes later for discussions. “We asked seniors for advice,” he said via a messaging application Wednesday afternoon. Also read: Kompas Research and Development Survey for 2024 Central Java Regional Elections: Young voters tend to choose Andika-Hendi, older voters lean towards Luthfi-Taj Yasin Hadik said the conversation lasted about 1 hour 20 minutes. Jokowi, he said, asked about Hadik-Bimo's preparations for the Temanggung regional election (pilkada). Hadik added that Jokowi also left aside issues that the Hadik-Bimo couple should focus on. Namely agriculture, distribution of subsidized fertilizers to farmers, creative economy, development of the younger generation and creation of employment opportunities. Also read: R&D Kompas Survey for Central Java Regional Elections 2024: Here are the pros and cons of Andika-Hendi vs Lutfi-Taj Yasin

Also read: Jokowi Wedangan's moment with Respati-Astrid in Pendhopo Solo Providing support for Jokowi KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gathered at his residence on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java), Wednesday (06/11/2024). The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gathered at his residence on Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Central Java (Central Java), Wednesday (06/11/2024). Regarding Jokowi's direct support, Hadik asked to interview the person concerned. “Pak Jokowi gave us advice which we consider support” he said. Apart from this, according to him, Jokowi also requested a Central Java gubernatorial election (pilgub) map from Temanggung. “(I responded) it seems, from what we can observe, to support Pak Luthfi and Gus Yasin,” he explained. Also read: Suffering from Pramono, blocked account due to IDR 670 million in tax arrears, sale of 6 cows to run his business Hadik added that he and Bimo had been planning to visit Jokowi for a long time after he was no longer president. He actually wanted to welcome Jokowi home on October 20, 2024 even though that didn't happen. In Temanggung regional electionHadik-Bimo faced number 1 candidate pair Agus Setyawan-Nadia Muna and number 2 candidate pair Heri Ibnu Wibowo-Fuad Hidayat. Hadik is the outgoing regent who in the previous period was accompanied by Heri Ibnu Wibowo. Also read: Regarding the Central Java Regional Elections, Hendi: If anyone intimidates the village chief, report it to me

