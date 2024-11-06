Donald Trump wins the 2024 election





Donald Trump won the 2024 election and will be president for a second time, according to the Associated Press. The AP called the race early Wednesday morning after determining that Vice President Kamala Harris had no mathematical path to victory based on votes counted so far.

Trump's victory marks a stunning political comeback for the former president and famous businessman after losing in 2020 to Joe Biden and then refusing to accept the results, encouraging his supporters to violently storm the Capitol on June 6. January 2021 to try to reverse his defeat. .

Trump, 78, campaigned with a central message that Democrats had screwed up the economy and the border, and that he could fix everything. He has pledged to cut taxes on the wealthy, raise tariffs on goods made abroad and deport millions of people living in the country without permission. After three Supreme Court nominations during his first term led the Court to end the federal right to abortion access in 2022, Trump said he would leave the issue to the states.

His speeches were marked by dark images of immigrants seen as violent criminals. During his only debate with Harris, he repeated a baseless conspiracy theory that Ohio immigrants were eating people's pets. He presented himself as a strong man who would not let the typical constraints of the presidency prevent him from going after his political opponents, whom he repeatedly called the enemy within. Trump also said he would use the military to quell protests and help implement his immigration policies.

In the final months of his tumultuous 2024 campaign, Trump survived two assassination attempts and the FBI foiled a third Iranian plot to hire a hitman to kill him. After an assassin's bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, Trump stood and raised his fist and told the crowd to fight. In September, a Secret Service agent opened fire on a man pointing a rifle at Trump at the edge of his golf course in West Palm Beach.

Trump won the election despite being convicted of 34 counts of fraud by a New York jury, being accused of interfering in the 2020 election in Georgia and making the subject of federal criminal investigations over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified information. documents. Although he has no control over state charges, Trump will likely end federal charges against him.

Trump's victory makes him the second president in American history to win back the White House four years after being rejected. This hasn't happened since Grover Cleveland found his way back to the Oval Office in 1892 after being kicked out by voters in 1888.

