Trump 2.0, Modi 3.0 and the collapse of the woke, left-liberal world Firstpost

First, they would persist in recognizing them as insignificant. But once elected, this very liberal brigade cries and screams as if it were the end of the world. Lord Meghnad Desai, during an interaction with this author in 2017, soon after the release of his bookPolitical shockrecalls meeting a prominent member of Lutyens Delhi when the latter invited him to a qawwali event in May 2014, following the arrival of Narendra Modi as Indian Prime Minister. Don't miss the last one qawwali program in the city, the gentleman told Desai with a tinge of sadness and sarcasm on his face.

As Donald Trump records an emphatic victory over Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections, the mood in the left-liberal camp is grim. He continued to run a high-decibel election campaign, projecting that the vote would be too close to call, with an advantage over Harris. But as Tuesday's results showed, Trump not only managed to cross the magic number of 270, but he also became the first Republican in 20 years to win the popular vote.

Why were most political pundits wrong? Because they desperately wanted to see the kind of outcome they predicted. They became partisan and wrote and reported what they wanted. Part of the inability to gauge support for Trump is also that it is unfashionable to appear to vouch for Donald. You risk being canceled and labeled a fascist, a white supremacist, a racist… Trump thus had many silent voters, especially among the educated middle classes. In fact, as the numbers show, he also managed to get Latino votes. Democrats always get the most of their votes, but they don't get them all now.

Trump's success is also the result of the reaction to the obsessive wokeness and political correctness that dominate the American landscape. The rise of Kamala Harris has seen the Democratic Party hijacked by left-wing progressives, patrons-in-chief of wokism and political correctness in America, thereby alienating a significant portion of centrists and even left-of-center voters.

In his second term, Trump is expected to prove wiser and more sane. Last time, he was misled by the American establishment, which managed to keep him preoccupied with one crisis after another while blocking his disruptive ideas and initiatives.

The truth is that, for all his impulsiveness, his eccentricities and even his nastiness, Trump is a pragmatic person who is serious and who is good at making deals. He can be described as a dark and unstable person, but it must be acknowledged that he ensured that, during his tenure, America did not go to war, something the suave, sophisticated, peace-loving Democrats do not 'have not succeeded in doing so. While on the one hand Joe Biden's Americans left Afghanistan in an embarrassing situation, on the other hand they found themselves involved in a totally avoidable war in Ukraine.

However, Trump's historic return will not only cause a liberal meltdown, but will also put icons of the liberal left like Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zalenskyy into a state of shock. Trudeau would struggle to accept losing an ideological ally in the Oval Office and, worse, finding a new president who doesn't really like him, especially at a time when he is waging a diplomatic war against India. It would not be surprising if Trudeau sent truce sounders to Delhi sooner rather than later.

But it is Zelensky who is said to have nightmarish thoughts. He rented Ukraine to the Americans to start a war against the Russians. The new commander in chief of the American army is not willing to continue this war. The very prospect of the Americans leaving Ukraine would be a frightening scenario for Zelensky.

As with other major players, Europe will view Trump 2.0 with great concern. The president-elect has no time for the Eurocentric worldview and has repeatedly shown his fatigue with NATO. China would watch Trump cautiously. He would expect the United States to further strengthen its tariff war against Beijing. Additionally, Trump's policies toward Russia and India would be closely monitored and analyzed in Beijing.

Among other major players, Russia would be relieved, hoping to see the return of the Americans from kyiv; Israel would be delighted, especially in the midst of the war in Gaza, which was closely scrutinized by Kamala Harris, often sending mixed signals and messages.

As for India, it would welcome the return of Trump. Tougher economic negotiations between India and the United States can now be expected, and Trump's efforts to bring factories back to America could conflict with Narendra Modi's Make-in-India initiative, but trust will be greater between the two countries. Trump would be an inward-looking president who does not like to pry into the internal affairs of other countries, especially those he considers allies and friends.

The American administration has always tended to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, a tendency particularly pronounced under the Democratic regime. However, under the Biden regime, especially in the second half of the term, the party was hijacked by the left clique. And during this period, India has witnessed increased and intense attempts at interference by the US administration, whether on the issue of religious freedom or diplomatic/geostrategic autonomy.

Attempts have also been seen to influence the results of India's 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The presence of Donald Trump, who has good chemistry with Prime Minister Modi, would help bridge the trust deficits between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi and Trump worked together during their first term, when they were relatively new on the world stage. Today, Modi is the third prime minister and Trump made history as only the second American to become president after a failed re-election bid. The two will dominate the global arena for the rest of the decade, which is enough to plunge the left-liberal, politically correct world order into a state of collapse. America's devastated liberals may be rushing to catch up with the last qawwali uh, a jazz performance!

The opinions expressed in the article above are personal and solely those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Firstpost.

Get all the latest updates from the 2024 US elections