14 years after the Danish director of “Break Ke Baad”, he reunites with Imran





14 years after the release of “Break Ke Baad”, Danish director Aslam is preparing to reunite with actor Imran Khan for a new project.

Aslam, who believes the film has grown in popularity over time, also spoke about the evolution of romantic comedies in Bollywood, noting a shift from urban romantic comedies to films with more drama and social messages.

He hopes his upcoming film 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' will touch hearts and has hinted at a possible re-release of 'Break Ke Baad'.

Was it a long read? Make it simpler…

Next article Danish Aslam to work with Imran Khan again

What is the story

Danish director Aslam, who directed the 2010 film Break Ke Baad starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone, returns after a gap of 14 years with Khwaabon Ka Jhamela. The film, which stars Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta and Kubbra Sait, will release on JioCinema on Friday (November 8). Now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aslam confirmed that he is working on a project with Khan.

'Break Ke Baad' received its due after its release: Aslam

Aslam believes that Break Ke Baad has gained recognition over time. He said, “When it released, I used to say, 'Yeah, logon ko 10 film saal baad samaj mein aayegi!' More seriously, to this day, a lot of people come up to me and say, “I really liked the movie.” ”

Aslam's relationship with 'Break Ke Baad' stars

Aslam also spoke about his current equation with the Break Ke Baad stars. He said Khan had been one of his closest friends for 14 years and they were working on a project together. “It was published in the press. Half was correct and half was not! Very soon you will know!” He also said that he was in touch with Padukone.

Aslam discussed the evolution of romantic comedies

Aslam also spoke about the changing face of romantic comedies in Bollywood. He observed a shift from urban romantic comedies like Hum Tum, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste to films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. “Either they have a social message or there is more drama than romance and comedy,” he explained. He added that romantic comedies need to be updated regularly as societal norms change over time, citing the example of the popular sitcom FRIENDS.

Aslam's hopes for 'Khwaabon Ka Jhamela' and future projects

Aslam said he hoped his upcoming film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela would touch hearts. He also hinted at a possible re-release of Break Ke Baad, saying, “It's a brilliant idea. Please tell Reliance to do it.” Looking back on his journey, he said, “Apart from getting to direct my first film, the other best thing about Break Ke Baad was that I made a group of friends.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/entertainment/break-ke-baad-director-to-reunite-with-imran-khan-report/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos