Politics
“We will work with all our strength to make the coming period the century of the Turkish world”: Turkish president
ISTANBUL
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that “we will work with all our strength to make the coming period the century of the Turkish world.”
“We have reached this day by overcoming obstacles, but we still have a long way to go,” Erdogan said at the 11th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkish States (OTS) in the capital Bishkek from Kyrgyzstan.
South Caucasus
Expressing hope that the summit would benefit the Turkish world, he said that after 30 years of conflict and instability in the South Caucasus, the doors to peace and stability have opened.
Erdogan also expressed hope that Azerbaijan's gains on the Karabakh battlefield will be consolidated on the negotiating table through the signing of a peace agreement.
In 1991, the Armenian army occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, as well as seven adjacent regions.
Azerbaijan established full sovereignty over Karabakh in September 2023, following an “anti-terrorist operation” after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have not yet signed peace treaties or normalized relations.
Palestine
Regarding Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories, Erdogan said the international community was woefully failing to end the genocide taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Gaza.
“The United Nations Security Council, responsible for maintaining international peace and security, cannot even meet and make a decision. Or rather, it does not want to do so,” he stressed.
Turkey does not accept this “atrocity” and this “inhuman massacre” in Gaza, declared the Turkish president, calling on the Turkish world to adopt a “decisive” position.
Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.
“The Turkish world has important responsibilities”
Regarding the Cyprus issue, Erdogan said: “The Turkish world also has important responsibilities to achieve a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue, based on the realities of the island. The more we defend the just cause of the Turkish Cypriots and show solidarity with them, the more we will strengthen our unity and solidarity.
“The presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as a guest of honor and observer member at today's summit of our organization is a manifestation of our desire for solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people as well as with the Turkish world.”
He also expressed hope that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Turkmenistan, which currently have observer status in the OTS, will become full members.
“Diplomatic efforts for peace must be supported”
Stressing that the war in Ukraine, which is about to end its third year, continues to have a negative impact on the region, President Erdogan said: “Since the beginning of the war, we have supported a negotiation process in in which both parties are united. at the table and a just and lasting peace will be established.
“As a Turkish state, I think it is extremely important for us to support diplomatic efforts aimed at establishing peace.”
Regarding Afghanistan, the president stressed that geographic stability and security are inextricably linked to the evolving situation in the war-torn country, implying that if the interim administration in Kabul adopts an inclusive approach based on fundamental human rights, new doors will open for her.
Emphasis is placed on continuing cooperation in different areas between Turkish states
Erdogan said the Turkish states' 175 million people, $1.2 trillion trade volume and rich cultural heritage provide a solid foundation for breakthroughs in “science, energy and transportation, especially in commerce and economics.
“I am pleased that the negotiations on the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, which is one of the elements of our 2040 vision, have been successful. I am also convinced that the Turkish Investment Fund, which we created last year, will soon be operational and will support our projects.
On energy, he called for increased cooperation with the aim of reducing dependence on a single source and investing more in renewable energy. The president also called for taking advantage of the “unique” transportation opportunities of the Middle Corridor project.
Stressing that the agreement on the common Turkish alphabet in September was a “historic step”, Erdogan added: “Our common alphabet is a sign of our common destiny, our common future and our desire to move forward together towards 'future.
“By intensifying our efforts in this area, we hope to eliminate all kinds of obstacles between us and sign historic accession to the Turkish world.”
