Donald Trump wins the presidency of the United States for the second time





Former President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in the 2024 presidential election, telling supporters in a speech overnight that he had won the election while votes were still being counted and several states had not yet been called into this historically close race. for the White House.

Trump will likely be determined the winner by the Associated Press and other media outlets within hours, but he nonetheless announced his victory before an independent news organization announced him as the winner.

The AP called Pennsylvania for Trump, a victory in the crucial battleground state that puts the former president four electoral votes away from Harris' formal defeat. An extremely likely victory for the former president in Alaska or one of the key battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada — would send him back to the Oval Office.

Around 2:30 a.m. ET, Trump walked to a podium set up on a stage at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida and was immediately flanked by his wife, Melania Trump, five children and their partners, his running mate, JD Vance and his wife, as well as several other campaign staff and supporters.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president – ​​and your 45th president,” Trump said. “I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every day I will fight for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we create the strong, secure, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age. It's magnificent.

Several states had still not been called for elections, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona. It was when he was supposed to have won Pennsylvania that the former president appeared to have decided to take the stage and declare himself the winner.

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he would like to declare victory on Election Day, even though it is widely believed that it may be several days before the race is called, as votes are counted in what polls show is an incredibly close race. . This is the second consecutive presidential race where Trump has declared himself the winner ahead of any projected calls from a network or major media outlet. As elections unfold and votes come in, officials hand over voting data to select major media outlets, where in-house experts analyze polls, early voting and other election-related information until a point where a winner can easily be declared.

In 2020, Trump set the stage for his false claim and announced he had won overnight after Election Day, only to see votes pour in for Joe Biden over the following days. The former vice president was finally declared the winner of the 2020 election on Saturday, four days after Election Day. Trump, however, never accepted the fact that he lost the 2020 election and, to this day, rallies support using the false idea that the presidential election lacked integrity and that he seen stealing his rightful place in the White House.

At a rally on Sunday, Trump escalated this type of rhetoric, telling his supporters that the election had already been stolen and falsely claiming that states had added 12 days of voting and that voters at state polling places from the battlefield were turned away, along with various other stories of voter disenfranchisement. He also said he “shouldn't have left” the White House after Biden's victory. In a phone call last week with reporters, a Harris campaign official said they “fully expected” that Trump would falsely claim victory Tuesday night and that he “should not have leave » the White House after Biden's victory. prepared with a plan of attack to flood television, radio and social media with calls for calm as the vote is counted and verifiable information is collected in opposition to Trump's false narrative of a presidential victory.

The court of public opinion is on the front line in this kind of situation, and certainly the most important arena in the event of a premature declaration of victory. While one side can spin a false narrative, the other can always fight back publicly with cold, hard facts. On Monday, an anonymous Harris campaign official told Reuters she was ready to “go on TV, reveal the truth and tap into a vast network of people who can use their influence to fight back.” This exploitation of his vast network is certainly in line with the star power the campaign has mobilized in recent weeks to get out the vote. Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Oprah Winfrey, among others, appeared on stage with the vice president to show their support, and black male celebrities defended Harris' plan to support this voting bloc, which polls have shown was moving away this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/donald-trump-wins-us-presidency-2024-1236054322/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos