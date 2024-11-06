Will Trump's victory affect imprisoned Imran Khan's political future?





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with former US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 22, 2019. Reuters

As Republican candidate Donald Trump secured his second term as US president, some Pakistanis believe his victory in the 2024 US presidential election would affect the political future of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf founder (PTI ), imprisoned, Imran Khan.

Trump was elected president of the United States on Wednesday, November 6, capping a remarkable comeback four years after his ouster from the White House and paving the way for new American leadership that could test democratic institutions at home and abroad. relations abroad.

The Republican claimed victory in the 2024 US presidential election early Wednesday, declaring a “powerful and unprecedented mandate” while addressing his supporters in Florida.

Like all countries across the world, Pakistan has also been closely following the presidential election with political parties, including the PTI, keeping an eye on their interests.

Micheal Kugelman, a Washington-based expert on South Asian countries, noted that Trump had posted on his social media platform Truth Social denouncing the treatment of Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh and saying the country was in a state of total chaos.

Supporters of prisoners [PTI founder] probably hoped that Trump would find time to post something drawing attention to [Imrans] difficult situation, he said in an opinion piece published in Foreign Policy Magazine.

Additionally, he said Khan's supporters, including much of Pakistan's 625,000-strong community, believe a second-term Trump would benefit from defending the former prime minister.

While president, Trump met with then-prime minister Imran several times, including at the White House, and called him a good friend.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump meets with former Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the United Nations Annual General Assembly in New York, September 23, 2019. Reuters

However, these engagements were likely driven less by genuine friendship than by Trump's desire to get Khan to facilitate meetings with the Taliban to begin the process of a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Kugelman said.

He concluded by saying that Trump's silence on the PTI founder during his campaign shows that the former prime minister and Pakistan more generally are unlikely to be high on his list of priorities.

Meanwhile, the imprisoned PTI founder also congratulated the Republican on his victory in the US presidential election. He hopes Trump will push for peace, human rights and democracy globally.

Earlier in September, Sajid Tarar, a close aide to Trump, said that a few Pakistani-Americans had tried to discuss Khan's imprisonment with the US presidential candidate at a recent fundraiser, but that Trump hadn't paid attention.

Tarar had told Arab News that some Pakistani-Americans had suggested that Trump might push for the PTI founder's release if elected, but there was no truth in that.

The former prime minister, who remains incarcerated in Adiala prison since August last year, had claimed that the United States was behind his ouster in 2022, citing a purported figure linked to the envoy American.

'Trump unlikely to demand Imran's release'

Speaking on Geo News' US election special, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the government believed Trump would not seek the release of PTI founders from prison after taking office.

“We don't think Trump will ask for the release of the PTI founder. Let's wait for 15-20 days and see what position he takes,” the defense minister said.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Raoof Hasan said the party never hoped that Khan would be released after Trump's victory.

“We have never pinned hope nor do we count on Trump's victory. We have got support from the judiciary, parliament and protests for the release of the PTI founder,” he said. he asserted.

Raoof said no such discussion had taken place within the parliamentary party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1248079-will-trumps-victory-affect-jailed-imran-khans-political-future The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos