FX Rudy said about Sowan Jokowi's many pairs of contestants in Solo: Show panic









Solo – Chairman of the PDIP DPC, FX Hadi Rudyatmo responded to regional head candidates (Cakada) who flocked to meet the 7th President, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Solo. The one known colloquially as FX Rudy suspects that the candidates are panicking because they are afraid of losing the election. As is known, after retiring as President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often received guests from various candidates for the head of the region. Jokowi began receiving visits from regional head candidates since his retirement on October 20, 2024. Not only regional head candidates on the island of Java, Jokowi also received regional head candidates from outside Java at his private residence Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “If I were that person positive thinking really, so if someone comes (comes) to him (Jokowi), one wants to ask for blessings, the second of course wants to ask for advice, advice and so on. “The third thing could also be a sign of panic from the regional head who is sowan,” said FX Rudy met at his residence, Wednesday (06/11/2024). Jokowi's former colleague who led Solo from 2005 to 2012 stressed that the regional elections were a struggle for a battle of ideas, a battle of programs and not a battle of numbers. “In my opinion, what we call a struggle is a competition of ideas, a competition of programs, not a competition of numbers, yes, if someone goes there, it is their right, but for me, Things like this between community leaders are normal,” he explained. On the other hand, Rudy saw behind him candidates for regional leaders who had come because they were afraid of losing. He believes that candidates to head the region should meet current President Prabowo Subianto. “But maybe there is something behind it, the fear of losing always benefits Mr. Jokowi. However, he does not realize that Mr. Jokowi has finished serving this country, becoming president. The President is Mr. Prabowo, if he wants to be courted, his sowan should be Mr. Prabowo It’s also better, that’s how it is for me,” he concluded. It is known that over the past few days, several candidates for the head of the region have visited Jokowi's home. Some of them are Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil and South Sumatra gubernatorial candidate Herman Deru. Apart from this, Jokowi also just met the Solo Pilkada candidate couple, Respati Ardi-Astrid Widayani. Not only that, Jokowi and President Prabowo Subianto also met with pairs of Central Java gubernatorial election candidates Ahmad Luthfi and Taj Yasin in Solo a few days ago. From several videos circulating on social media, several candidates from other regions also met with Jokowi, such as from Karanganyar, Bandung, Malang, Muaro Jambi and Kupang. (ahr/rih)

