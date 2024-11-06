Donald Trump elected 47th American president | US Election News 2024





Donald Trump has been elected to return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States.

The vote was called for the Republican candidate by the Associated Press news agency on Wednesday morning. His victory drew international congratulations, but it risks adding even more uncertainty to a turbulent geopolitical situation.

The results showed Trump defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a much less close race than expected, as he triumphed in key battleground states.

The victory in Wisconsin after earlier triumphs in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania allowed the former president to cross the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to clinch the White House in Tuesday's election.

Trump's victory in these swing states currently sees him with 277 electoral votes to Harris' 224. Polls predicted a much closer race, but it appears anger fueled the Republicans' remarkable comeback from the 2020 defeat and widespread condemnation of its refusal to accept the outcome.

That refusal sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and Trump was also convicted of crimes and survived two assassination attempts.

However, his campaign, which saw him demonize his political opponents, immigrants and many minorities, exploited the frustrations of many voters in a deeply polarized nation.

Addressing his supporters as he declared his victory, Trump claimed he had won a powerful and unprecedented term in office.

Anger and resentment

Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the University of Dublin, told Al Jazeera that Trump's victory was the result of frustrations that had been bubbling within the American public for years.

There is anger and resentment in the United States, which has existed for some time. It's been a trauma since September 11th. This was the case with the financial crash of 2008-2009. It was there in 2016 when Trump exploited it, and he exploited it again, Lucas said, adding that Trump was able to do it because the political system is damaged.

Concerns about the economy, and inflation in particular, under President Joe Biden, have been a focus of the campaign.

It has also encouraged opposition to Washington's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Meanwhile, Israel's failure to rein in the wars against Gaza and Lebanon has angered Muslim and liberal voters.

These complex geopolitical questions will test Trump, known for his simplistic claims that he is capable of quickly resolving such issues.

He has promised to end the war in Ukraine in one day, an idea that has kyiv fearing pressure to strike a deal to cede territory to Russia. NATO allies, meanwhile, fear that Trump will weaken the alliance's mutual defense guarantees.

Trump is also a strong supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has boasted that he will end the war with Hamas in Gaza within hours.

Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! ” Netanyahu said in a statement after Trump declared victory.

Enthusiasm in Israel also comes from the new president's hawkish approach to Iran, which he is likely to reaffirm.

China is also bracing for a more confrontational relationship with the United States under Trump, who is expected to revive decidedly nationalist trade policies, endangering both allies and rivals.

A much more dangerous time

At home, however, supporters will look to Trump to emphasize the well-being of American citizens while delivering on his promises to enact an agenda that would transform nearly every aspect of American government.

This will include plans to launch the largest deportation effort in the nation's history and use the Justice Department to punish its enemies.

The result is that we are entering a much more dangerous era for Americans and for the world, because it will not be a consistent U.S. policy for America but a policy made for Trump, Lucas said.

