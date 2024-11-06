PM Modi calls Trump after his record victory. What they discussed





Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the US elections. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate the US leader on winning the hotly contested US presidential election. The two leaders agreed to work together for world peace. Mr. Trump, in his victory speech today, said one of the first things he would do is end wars. India is also a trusted mediator of the West and Russia, which calls for peaceful negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. President-elect Trump said in the phone call that “the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi”, that India is “a magnificent country” and that Prime Minister Modi is a “magnificent man”, sources say . Mr. Trump told Prime Minister Modi that he considered him and India a true friend, sources said, adding that Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders to whom Mr. Trump spoke after his victory. Prime Minister Modi also posted about the phone call on close collaboration to further strengthen India-US relations in technology and defense, energy, space and several other sectors,” Prime Minister Modi said. I had a great conversation with my friend, the president @realDonaldTrumpcongratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024 India is no stranger to Mr. Trump’s working style. Both countries experienced ups and downs during Mr. Trump's last reign as US president, from 2016 to 2020. While Mr. Trump had supported India in the fight against global terrorism , the billionaire businessman had been extremely tough on customs duties on American products. Mr Trump's new presidency is likely to open up new opportunities for India, although some sectors, notably pharmaceuticals and IT, could face difficulties if he decides to impose restrictions on imports and H1B visa regulations. Prime Minister Modi's friendly ties with Mr Trump will have a positive impact on India-US relations, but India may need to adapt its strategies to maintain cooperation in areas of mutual interest, experts told news agency PTI. “Trump's presidency may be a new opportunity for India. Trump will impose tariffs and import restrictions on countries he believes are not friendly with the United States, such as China and even some European countries, and this can open markets for Indian exports,” the former vice president said. Chairman of government think tank NITI, Aayog Rajiv Kumar, said. Barclays, in a research report released Wednesday, said trade policy is the area where Mr. Trump is likely to have “the most consequences” for emerging Asia, which includes India and China. However, some experts believe that Mr Trump's protectionist views could have a negative impact on Indian exports and put some pressure on the rupee in the short term. With Mr Trump's protectionist philosophy well known, the globalization process could become more strategic and less equitable for emerging economies, notably India, said visiting professor Pinaki Chakraborty at the National Institute of Finance and Public Policy . Mr Trump defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback. World leaders quickly pledged to work with Mr Trump, led by Israel and Ukraine, where the course of wars could depend on the new US president's isolationist “America First” foreign policy. With the contribution of agencies

