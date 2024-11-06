Jokowi claims to give his opinion to all candidates who want: I have data









Solo – Since his retirement on October 20, 2024, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has received many visits from future regional leaders in Indonesia. Not only from Java, Jokowi also received guests from outside Java. Yesterday, Jokowi received a visit from the candidate for governor of South Sumatra number 01, Herman Deru and today, Jokowi received a visit from the candidate for vice-regent of Klaten number 1, Sova Marwati. Jokowi admitted that he was open to everyone who came to his house. Including the regional head candidates who came to meet him. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Yes, it's far, right? There are those from South Sumatra, two days ago there were those from West Sumatra, then there were those from Sikka, NTT, there are also those from Papua, three candidates too, and from West Kalimantan Yes, everyone came here “I accept it, I am open, open, open,” Jokowi said at his residence in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Wednesday (06/11/2024). The former mayor of Solo always gives points when candidates for regional head come to meet him. As the 7th president, Jokowi admitted that he had data from various regions that needed attention. “Yes, I have data that in this area what needs attention is for example agriculture, coffee plantations for example or in other areas there are infrastructures that need attention “, he explained. He gave an example of the contribution he made to the candidates for the head of the Pati region regarding fishing and salt. He said he only left the basic things needed for the area. “Like this morning, I also entrusted matters of fishing and salt to Pati, who also needs to be supported. Yes, I only entrusted things to basic what to do in a region,” he concluded. Chairman of the Solo PDIP DPC FX Hadi Rudyatmo commented on the number of regional election candidate couples who visited Jokowi's house. “I am a positive person, so if someone comes to him (Jokowi), one wants to ask for blessings, the second of course wants to ask for advice, advice, etc. The third could also be a sign of panic . from the regional head of the sowan”, said FX Rudy met at his residence, Wednesday (06/11/2024). On the other hand, Rudy saw behind him candidates for regional leaders who had come because they were afraid of losing. He believes that candidates to head the region should meet current President Prabowo Subianto. “But maybe there is something behind it, the fear of losing always benefits Mr. Jokowi. However, he does not realize that Mr. Jokowi has finished serving this country, becoming president. The President is Mr. Prabowo, if he wants to be courted, his sowan should be Mr. Prabowo It’s also better, that’s how it is for me,” he concluded. (afn/ahr)

