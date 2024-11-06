Fact Check: This Video of Trump Promising to Get Imran Khan Out of Jail Is DEEPFAKE





Following his presidential victory, Donald Trump delivered a speech in Florida, thanking people for his powerful mandate and assuring supporters that he would keep his campaign promises. But did these promises include the release from prison and return to power of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan? A video of Trump's alleged promise to Khan's supporters is currently viral on social media.

In the clip, Trump can be heard saying: “Hello my Pakistani American friends, I promise that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of prison as soon as possible.” He's my friend. I love him. I will support him to take back government and for us to work together to strengthen our ties.

India Today Fact Check, however, found this video to be a deepfake. It was made from a 2017 video interview Trump had with NBC News anchor Lester Holt.

OUR PROBE

Reverse searching for key frames from the viral clip led us to a video report from NBC News, dated March 12, 2017. In it, NBC News anchor Lester Holt interviewed Donald Trump about his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey.

According to the Trump administration, Comey was fired for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The Democratic Party, however, claimed that the former FBI director was fired because the agency was investigating alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In the NBC interview, the movement of Trump's eyelids and lips matches the viral clip around the 12 minute 30 second mark. In the original video, Trump then spoke about his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, a day after firing Comey. A comparison between the two clips can be seen below.

A repository of deepfakes

By reverse searching the key frames of the video, we found several clips of Trump, in the same outfit and in the same context, shared before the US presidential elections. In one of these videos, Trump made a sensational confession about the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 and his assassination attempt. Her caption mentioned that the video was made using AI.

Another such video was uploaded to YouTube in March 2024. In this clip too, Trump's costume and background match the viral clip, but this time he could be seen promoting a YouTube channel.

It should be noted that both videos contained a logo of Parrot AI, an AI voice generator capable of generating fake videos of several celebrities and politicians.

We also used this tool to create a deepfake of Trump. The resulting clip showed Trump in the same attire and context, speaking the lines we fed into the tool. The video can be seen below.

So it's clear that a 2017 video of Trump's interview with NBC was used to create this deepfake video of Trump talking about Imran Khan.

Published by:

Pathikrit Sanyal

Published on:

November 6, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/donald-trump-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-out-of-jail-deepfake-video-us-president-2629371-2024-11-06

