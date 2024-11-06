US Presidential Election 2024: PM Modi calls Donald Trump, US President-elect calls him a magnificent man





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up US President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his resounding victory in the US presidential election. During the conversation, Trump praised Prime Minister Modi, describing him as a magnificent man and that the whole world loved him, sources told India Today TV. Trump said India was a beautiful country and he considered Prime Minister Modi and India as true friends, sources said, adding that the two leaders claimed to work together for world peace. The 78-year-old US president-elect said Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, sources added. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he had a “great conversation” with Trump, whom he called a “friend”. He said he looked forward to working with Trump again to strengthen India-US relations in various sectors, including defense and technology. “Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors,” the president said. » declared the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump and said he would work with him to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the world. “Heartfelt congratulations, my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he tweeted. Trump made history by becoming the first president in 132 years to win non-consecutive terms in the White House, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, who was vying to become the first female president of the world's oldest democracy. While Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, he lost to Joe Biden in 2020. According to the elections announced by the Associated Press till 10:30 p.m. IST, 277 electoral votes had gone to Trump and 224 to Harris. Trump, the oldest person in U.S. history to be elected president, crossed the 270-vote mark in collegiate electoral votes with victories in the key swing states of Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The president-elect also led in the other battleground states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, according to AP projections. Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: November 6, 2024 Set

