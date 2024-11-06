What does Trump 2.0 mean for American foreign policy? | US Election News 2024

Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday's presidential election follows a stormy election campaign in the United States, dominated by his trademark incendiary rhetoric, and it risks leaving much of the world in suspense.

The Associated Press news agency announced the election in favor of the former president on Wednesday morning, marking Trump's return to power four years after his defeat by current President Joe Biden.

This time around, on the campaign trail, Trump promised to tackle a range of domestic issues, including immigration and inflation.

He also signaled a return to his “America First” foreign policy, indicating a turn toward greater isolationism and less international collaboration.

But that didn't stop Trump from grandiosely claiming that he would be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office, to bring peace to the Middle East and to exert dominance over China, one of the United States' greatest geopolitical rivals.

While there may be a gap between what Trump says and what he is actually capable of doing, experts caution that he should largely be taken at his word.

And as the world faces countless challenges, from the climate crisis to the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon, the direction Trump takes on foreign policy will have far-reaching effects.

So what will a second Trump administration mean for American foreign policy? Here's a look at some key issues and where the president-elect stands.

Israel's best friend

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once described Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.

While in office, Trump moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move widely denounced by Palestinians and international law experts. He also recognized Israel's claim to Syria's occupied Golan Heights.

His administration negotiated the so-called Abraham Accords, a series of agreements that formalized diplomatic and economic relations between Israel and a handful of Arab countries.

Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy think tank, said Trump is largely convinced that pouring money into solving the problem is the answer to resolving the Middle East conflict.

But contrary to Trump's claims that he would bring calm to the region if re-elected, critics say his weapons-for-peace framework has been a failure, as evidenced by Israel's devastating military campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon, which have pushed the Middle East to the brink. of total war.

Many have noted that the United States has already played a role in advancing these conflicts, largely through its consistent supply of arms and diplomatic support to Israel.

The rules-based global order and the preservation of U.S. domestic law as well as international law have already been violated and undermined, Okail said.

Trump's previous term was defined by its unpredictability, Okail continued. Four more years of volatility in the White House could have serious consequences. Conflict in the Middle East is already brewing, Okail said, warning that his presidency could speed things up and blow them out of proportion.

Hostility towards Iran

Trump has maintained a hard line against Iran, both inside and outside the White House.

During Trump's tenure as president, the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 deal that called for Iran to scale back its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of international sanctions on its economy.

In the process, his administration imposed crippling sanctions on Tehran and authorized the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, an attack that fueled tensions in the region.

When I was president, Iran was a total failure. They were hungry for money, totally content and desperate to reach a deal, he said in a campaign statement in early October.

Okail said another Trump term could fuel concerns about dangerous nuclear proliferation.

There is also a prevailing myth in Washington about controlled escalation: that the current expansion of the war in Lebanon and Iran are all manageable and contained operations.

This is, however, a very narrow view of how [much] these leaders actually control everyone [and groups] operating in the Middle East, Okail explained.

She added that the composition of the U.S. Congress could also play a role. There are hawkish voices in Washington, D.C., who may attempt to pressure the Trump administration to take an even more extreme approach against Iran.

For example, [those who believe] the path to stability in the Middle East is to get rid of the Iranian regime; we always seek, in general, a militarized response to any problem we encounter.

But at the same time, some American conservatives are anti-interventionist and adhere to the Trump doctrine: “America First.” So that can be factored into the calculation, Okail said.

Ukraine and Russia

Trump said he would resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia within 24 hours of returning to office. If I'm president, this war will be settled in a day, he told a CNN town hall last year.

When asked how he would do that, Trump gave few details but said he planned to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and strengths, and in 24 hours this war will be settled. It will be over, he said.

Trump, who reportedly has close ties to Putin, also criticized Zelensky's demands for more U.S. aid to Ukraine, saying it never ends.

“I will settle this matter before I take the White House as president-elect,” Trump said at an event in June.

According to Leslie Vinjamuri, director of the United States and Americas program at the Chatham House think tank in London: “We have to take Trump literally.

He figures he can make a deal pretty quickly [and] that he would likely block further aid to Ukraine, she said.

For example, it is possible that Trump could reach an agreement with Putin that would exclude Zelenskyy's contribution and could potentially concede a lot regarding Ukraine and its territory, Vinjamuri told Al Jazeera.

There's also the question of what kind of relationship he would have with Putin and with Russia, and whether that would encourage Russia more generally in the European context and I think that's a real concern for a lot of people.

Chinese competition

For years, the United States and China have been locked in a geopolitical competition as the world's two largest superpowers. The countries have clashed over a range of issues, including trade, Taiwan and dominance over the Asia-Pacific region.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank said Trump's approach to China was largely based on trade, noting that the former president placed economic relations between the United States and China above other issues, such as human rights.

In 2018, for example, Washington launched a trade war with Beijing after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on more than $250 billion in Chinese imports. This triggered a retaliatory measure by the Chinese government.

Nonetheless, Trump expressed an affinity with China's leader, President Xi Jinping. In an interview with Fox News in August, Trump said he respected President Xi and had a great relationship with him, but that his massive tariffs allowed him to obtain billions of dollars from Beijing.

They took advantage of us. And why wouldn't they, if we were stupid enough to let them? » Trump said. Nobody received any money from China. I received billions, hundreds of billions of dollars from China.

Trump has said he plans to maintain his tariff policy if re-elected, imposing across-the-board 10% tariffs on all imports. But for China in particular, he has threatened tariff rates of up to 60% on goods.

Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank, said Trump had been more assertive and aggressive toward China during his election campaign. .

But Kurlantzick warned that the former president often says things as leverage and then changes them.

Although during his first term Trump was at times a little influenced by his relationship with Xi Jinping, we don't really know what would happen now, he told Al Jazeera.

Global cooperation, multilateralism

While in office, Trump notoriously mocked international bodies such as the United Nations and the NATO alliance, and withdrew from multilateral agreements, including the Paris Agreement on climate change.

He accused Washington's allies in NATO of not paying their fair share for the bloc's collective defense and warned them that his government would not protect them if they were attacked by Russia. The NATO charter contains a mutual defense clause for all members.

Vinjamuri of Chatham Houses said: “Trump is creating an opportunity for those who want to destroy the multilateral order.

European countries feel deep apprehension about a second Trump term, she told Al Jazeera. They believe that the continent has a lot to lose in terms of security as well as economic cooperation.

There are real concerns that Trump could push them harder on tariffs, on China, and become a very disruptive force within the G7, which many Europeans see as a very positive place to collaborate, to cooperate on economic and security issues, she said, referring to the Group of Seven, a forum bringing together some of the world's largest economies.

They fear that we are dealing with a G6 and not a G7.