AIRIS is a learning AI that teaches itself to play Minecraft

A new learning AI has been left to its own devices in an instance of Minecraft as the artificial intelligence learns to play the game by doing, say AI development company SingularityNET and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI Alliance ). The AI, named AIRIS (Autonomous Intelligent Reinforcement Inferred Symbolism), essentially starts from scratch in Minecraft to learn how to play the game using only the game's feedback loop to teach it.

AI has already been pioneered to learn a game, but often in more linear 2D spaces. With Minecraft, AIRIS can enter a more complex 3D world and slowly begin to navigate and explore to see what it can do and, more importantly, if the AI ​​can understand game design goals without necessarily having to we tell them. How does it react to changes in the environment? Can he find different paths to the same place? Can he play the game with anything resembling the creativity that human players employ in Minecraft?

VentureBeat reached out to SingularityNET and ASI Alliance to ask why they chose Minecraft specifically.

Early versions of AIRIS were tested in simple 2D grid puzzle game environments, a company representative responded. We needed to test the system in a more complex and open 3D environment. Minecraft fits this description well, is a very popular game and has all the technical requirements needed to connect an AI to it. Minecraft is also already used as a benchmark for reinforcement learning. This will allow us to directly compare AIRIS results to existing algorithms.

They also provided a more in-depth explanation of how it works.

The agent receives two types of inputs from the environment and a list of actions it can perform. The first type of input is a 5 x 5 x 5 3D grid of block names surrounding the agent. This is how the agent sees the world. The second type of input is the agent's current in-world coordinates. This gives us the ability to give the agent a location that we want it to reach. The list of actions in this first version consists of moving or jumping in one of 8 directions (the four cardinal directions and diagonally) for a total of 16 actions. Future versions will have many more actions as we expand Agent abilities to include mining, block placement, resource gathering, crowd fighting, and crafting.

The agent starts in Free Roam mode and seeks to explore the world around him. Build an internal map of where it is located, which can be viewed with the included visualization tool. He learns to navigate the world and when he encounters obstacles like trees, mountains, caves, etc., he learns them and adapts to them. For example, if he falls into a deep cave, he will explore his way out. Its goal is to fill any empty space on its internal map. So he's looking for ways to go to places he hasn't seen yet.

If we give the agent a set of coordinates, it will stop freely exploring and head towards where we want it to go. Explore areas he's never seen. It could be on top of a mountain, deep in a cave, or in the middle of an ocean. Once it reaches its destination, we can give it another set of coordinates or put it back into free roam to explore from there.

Free exploration and the ability to navigate unknown areas is what sets AIRIS apart from traditional reinforcement learning. These are tasks that RL is not capable of performing, no matter how many millions of training episodes or how much computing you give it.

For game development, a successful use case for AIRIS can include automatic bug and stress testing for software. A hypothetical AIRIS that could run across the entirety of Fallout 4 could create bug reports when interacting with NPCs or enemies, for example. Although QA testers should still verify what the AI ​​has documented, doing so would speed up a laborious and otherwise frustrating development process.

Moreover, this is the first step towards a virtual world of self-directed AI learning in complex and omnidirectional worlds. This should be exciting for all AI enthusiasts.

