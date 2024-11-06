Donald Trump's election victory boosts stocks, cryptocurrencies and Trump Media





Donald Trump becomes president-elect after the 2024 elections

Donald Trump's electoral victory gives new impetus to stocks.

Dow futures rose nearly 1,400 points, or 3.2%, propelling the blue chip market to record ground before trading began Wednesday. S&P 500 futures rose more than 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also looked poised to open strong.

“US stock futures traded higher as election results were tallied. In our base case scenario, we expect the S&P 500 to reach 6,600 by the end of 2025, representing a price return of nearly 15% from current levels, driven by our expectations of “moderate U.S. growth, lower interest rates and the continued structural support of AI,” Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas region at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in an email. “A corporate tax cut and/or deregulation of the energy and financial sectors under the Trump administration could provide additional support.”

Cryptocurrencies are also booming as investors bet the second Trump administration will benefit the volatile sector. Bitcoin prices rose nearly 8% to a record $75,345.00 in early trading, before falling to around $73,500.

The former president, once critical of digital currencies, pledged during his campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris to make the United States the “crypto capital of the planet” and create a “crypto reserve strategic” of bitcoins.

“Bitcoin is the only asset that would still rise if Trump returned to the White House,” said Russ Mould, chief investment officer at AJ Bell, a British online investment platform.

“Trump has already declared his love for digital currency and crypto traders now have a new narrative that makes them even more excited about where the price could go,” he added.

The Republican Party's electoral success on Tuesday, which included taking control of the Senate, also benefited Trump's personal finances by boosting the stock price of Trump Media & Technology Group. Shares of the company, which owns the social network Truth Social and in which Trump has a stake valued at more than $5 billion, jumped nearly 38% to $46.80 before markets opened.

Republicans take Senate, control of House remains uncertain 02:24

Although markets have hit new highs this year, Wall Street analysts warn that some of Trump's key policy proposals could reignite U.S. inflation, dampen economic growth and increase the country's debt. Specifically, Trump has proposed imposing tariffs of up to 20% on foreign products and up to 60% on Chinese imports.

The Federal Reserve will release its latest report on the state of the economy on Thursday, with Wall Street analysts expecting the central bank to lower its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point. The Fed cut borrowing costs by 0.50 percentage points in September, its first reduction since 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

