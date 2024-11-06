Prime Minister Modi calls Trump and congratulates the US president-elect on his “spectacular victory” FR24 News English





“Had a great conversation with my friend, President @realDonaldTrump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defence, energy, space and several other sectors,” PM Modi posted on X. Learn more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up President-elect Donald Trump after the Republican's spectacular victory in the US presidential elections and congratulated him and his party for their strong performance in the Congress elections. Speaking to X, PM Modi said, “I had a great conversation with my friend, the president @realDonaldTrumpcongratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors. » I had a great conversation with my friend, the president @realDonaldTrumpcongratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors. -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024 According to sources, during the telephone conversation, the two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and collaborate for world peace. Prime Minister Modi calls President Trump after his victory in the US elections. Prime Minister Modi congratulates President Trump on the decisive victory and performance of the Republican Party in the Congressional elections. The two leaders say they are working together for world peace. President Trump says that -ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024 President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Modi, describing India as a “beautiful country” and the prime minister as a “magnificent man.” Trump added that “the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi”, the sources said. Trump also highlighted his personal admiration for Prime Minister Modi, saying he considers India and its leader to be true friends. According to sources, Trump said that Prime Minister Modi was one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory. Trump won the United States presidency for a second term on Wednesday, one of the greatest political comebacks in American history, edging out Democratic rival Kamala Harris in a bitterly contested election. The 78-year-old Republican leader secured the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency with a victory in the key battleground state of Wisconsin. According to the races called by the Associated Press Till 4 pm (IST), 277 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Harris of the Democratic Party. Earlier, Trump addressed supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, declaring victory and promising a “golden age of America.” With the contribution of agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/pm-modi-dials-trump-congratulates-us-president-elect-on-spectacular-victory-13832832.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos