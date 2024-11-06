Will Donald Trump destroy American democracy? Unlikely | Case Mudde





The most authoritarian and racist campaign of my lifetime just allowed Donald Trump to return to the White House. It was even the most popular Republican presidential campaign since 1988. Four decades of academic research on far-right politics has confidently asserted that overtly racist far-right parties cannot win elections. While it's too early to explain Trump's incredibly large victory, there is one thing I'm sure of: Trump 2.0 will look nothing like Trump 1.0. When Trump returns to the White House on January 20, 2025, he will bring his own people, have a clear plan, and face no internal opposition.

When Trump won in 2016, he was largely a one-man band. Except for his immediate family, he had no powerful individuals or organizations loyal to him. So he relied on the infrastructure of the Republican Party and establishment conservative organizations like the Heritage Foundation. His first administration must therefore be considered as a coalition government, between Trump and the Republican establishment of the time, embodied by Mitch McConnell, then powerful majority leader in the Senate. He was mostly successful in policies that both sides shared, including lower taxes, deregulation, and replacing the justice system, and much less successful in policies that only Trump really cared about, like the wall and ban on Muslims.

Today, Trump occupies a much more powerful position. There remain few powerful counterweights, both within the American right and in the American political system as a whole. The Republican Party already controlled the Supreme Court and took over the Senate. Although the House is still in play, it will likely remain in Republican hands given the magnitude of Trump's victory. Finally, he has a vice president who is blindly loyal to him.

Trump is also in complete control of the Republican Party. After the failure of Ron DeSantis' midterm challenge just two years ago, opposition to Trump largely disappeared within the grand old party. Critics like Liz Cheney were replaced by Trump loyalists, while challengers like DeSantis and Nikki Haley have since kissed Trump's ring again. McConnell is literally a shadow of his former self, immobilized by health problems and unable to oppose Trump, even within his own faction in the Senate. The new Senate Majority Leader will undoubtedly be a Trump supporter, as will current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

Likewise, the broader conservative infrastructure has fundamentally changed. Not only have most organizations radicalized, but they have also been joined by a host of new, well-funded pro-Trump organizations, often founded and led by former members of the Trump administration. So even though the Heritage Foundation plays a smaller role in Trump's second transition team, the organization has become solidly far-right and pro-Trump under the leadership of its new president, Kevin Roberts. Plus, it will compete with new pro-Trump groups like the America First Policy Institute, funded primarily by Texas oil money. And for mid- and lower-level personnel, both in the administration and in the bureaucracy, the new Trump administration can draw on a large pool of young Americans, well versed in far-right ideology and loyal to Trump by organizations like Turning Point USA.

Finally, this time, Trump has a plan. Although he distanced himself from Project 2025 during the campaign, and it is very likely that he never read the lengthy report, most of the people likely to fill key positions in his new administration are closely related to the project and Trump himself has supported most. key policies. In addition to the right's usual pet projects, like deregulation and lower taxes, it includes Schedule F, which would roll back legal protections for tens of thousands of bureaucrats so they could be fired at will, a policy that Trump had already introduced it in the last days of the year. his first administration and promised to run again on his first day back in office. With the combination of Annex F and an army of young loyalists, Trump could finally transform the deep state into a blindly loyal apparatus, although perhaps much smaller and therefore less effective.

Does this mean that Trump will destroy American democracy, like his friend Viktor Orbn in Hungary? Unlikely. Not because Americans are more democratic than Hungarians, which is a dubious assumption anyway, but because the American political system is much more complex than the Hungarian political system. Designed largely to prevent tyranny, the American political system is extremely complex and rigid. More importantly, it is almost impossible to change the constitution, which was at the heart of Orbn's transformation of the Hungarian system. This does not mean that Trump cannot significantly weaken liberal democracy, but he will have to do so with weaker instruments (like executive orders) and with strong judicial resistance (although probably less from the Supreme Court American as well as from state and local courts).

This will no doubt comfort the many educated white men in blue states who disproportionately produce news and opinions in American media, but it won't do much for those of us who live in controlled states. by the Republicans. More importantly, it will provide little comfort to the millions of already marginalized Americans in the country, from the LGBTQ+ community to people of color and women.

Although far-right plans for mass deportations or a federal ban on abortion may not come to fruition, or at least not to the extent that its most fanatical supporters hope, marginalized groups will face a Even more hostile state while enjoying even less protection against an even more hostile state. a justice system and media increasingly under siege. And if they can hope for a Democratic victory in 2028, it will be more difficult than in 2020, because this time the elections may still be free but they will no longer be fair.

Cas Mudde is the Stanley Wade Shelton UGAF Professor of International Affairs at the University of Georgia and author of The Far Right Today.

