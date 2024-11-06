Emily Maitlis praised for speaking out against Boris Johnson's 'Trump-like' conduct

Journalist Emily Maitlis has been praised for “eviscerating” former Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Channel 4's live coverage of the US election, calling the politician's behavior “on par with Trump”.

As Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off, Emily Maitlis, along with Krishnan Guru-Murthy and a series of guests, including Johnson and Succession actor Brian Cox, discussed the incoming results during a panel show for Channel 4.

Emily Maitlis was praised for “roasting” Johnson during the show, criticizing “Trump's behavior” which she said he “started to matter” while he was in office.

“You basically started to import some of Trump's behavior into Britain when you were prime minister,” she said, adding: “His contempt for institutions, his contempt for the rule of law, his denial, which, I think, I suppose, This was reflected in your response to the Privileges Committee, in your response to the Parliamentary Standards Committee and in your prorogation of Parliament. This is all Trump-style behavior.”

Johnson responded by promoting his book, Unchainedadding that he “deeply disagreed” with Maitlis’ statement and felt it was “very dangerous” to compare British and American policies before turning the conversation to Brexit.

“I don’t know why you’re talking about Brexit, you know precisely what we’re talking about,” Maitlis explained.

She then asked the 60-year-old politician if he would take inspiration from a Trump victory to launch his own political comeback, to which he once again plugged his book, saying the answer “is there obviously contained.”

“We're not all going to read your book, so just tell us: Do you want to make a political comeback?” Maitlis clapped in what was described as the “line of the night”.

Boris Johnson is remembered for his poor record on LGBTQ+ rights while he was Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022.

While supporting same-sex marriage, he infamously described gay men as “tank-top tramp boys” and constantly flip-flopped on crucial issues such as conversion therapy. During his term, he promised to ban this cruel practice, but made several about-faces, including deciding not to include trans people in possible protections. He failed to pass legislation during his term as promised.

Viewers described Emily Maitlis' grilling of Johnson as “cathartic”, with another social media user saying it was “Maitlis at her best”.

“Emily is right – Johnson is an English version of Trump,” added another.

Donald Trump wins the 2024 election

After a long and grueling election night, it was announced that Donald Trump had won the 2024 US election, with the former president expected to surpass the record. 270 electoral college votes necessary for a majority.

Trump, who had already declared victory over Kamala Harris after being projected in key states, will now return to the White House alongside his running mate JD Vance.

While many media outlets have reported Trump's election, some results in key states have yet to be announced, with Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Michigan and Maine awaiting results at the time of the election. writing this article.

