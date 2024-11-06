Donald Trump poised to win election after string of crucial victories in swing states | US elections 2024





After scoring a string of victories in key states, Donald Trump was poised to return to the White House after a momentous presidential election in which democracy itself was at stake and which is likely to carry states -United in uncharted political waters.

The Republican candidate won North Carolina surprisingly early, the first battleground state to be called, and later won Georgia and then Pennsylvania. He was strongly positioned in Arizona and Nevada, other key competitions on Wednesday morning. A victory in one additional state would see him return to the presidency.

The race between Trump, the former president, and the current Democratic vice president, Kamala Harris, had been a frenetic struggle and it finally reached its conclusion amid scenes of celebration in the Trump camp.

At 1:20 a.m. at Trump's election watch party in Palm Beach, Fla., a prolonged, almighty roar went up as Fox News called Pennsylvania for Trump. It's over! » shouted a man. A young man wearing a black Trump hat shouted: Fuck Joe Biden! Fuck her!

The euphoric crowd chanted: USA! USA! They gathered near the stage, waiting for Trump to speak.

Trump declares a “magnificent victory” during his election speech. Watch the party video

At 1:47 a.m., Fox named Trump president-elect, although the Associated Press, followed by the Guardian, had not yet placed Trump over the finish line.

The man who incited the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, winning (and surviving) a second impeachment; the man who was convicted this year of 34 criminal charges; the man who faces several other charges and was ordered to pay millions in several civil lawsuits, including one over a rape claim that a judge found to be substantially true; the man that top military officials called a fascist and a danger to the republic was preparing to head to the White House again.

Finally, after 2 a.m., Trump appeared to speak, to the sound of God Bless the USA, Lee Greenwood's country anthem plastered on the Bibles Trump is selling for sale. Trump was surrounded by his family, close aides and JD Vance, the far-right senator from Ohio whose vice presidential pick he made.

This is a movement like no one has ever seen before, Trump said. It is, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There has never been anything like this in this country and now it is going to reach a new level of importance because it is going to help our country heal.

Donald Trump supporters celebrate outside a restaurant in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. Photograph: Silvio Campos/AFP/Getty Images

We will repair our borders. If we're going to make everything right in our country, I won't rest until we create the strong, secure, prosperous America our children deserve. This will truly be America's golden age.

Trump rejoiced in the battleground states' victories and said he would win them all. He claimed to have won the popular vote, which had not yet been decided. He described a great feeling of love and claimed a powerful and unprecedented mandate, celebrating the Republican takeover of the Senate. He said it appeared Republicans would once again maintain control of the House of Representatives, undecided at this point.

Trump greeted his wife, Melania, his family and Vance, who also spoke, promising the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership.

Trump spoke about assassination attempts against him. God spared me for a reason, he said.

At Harris' watch party at Howard University in Washington, the mood turned somber, as Harris' hopes of becoming the first president of a historically black college and university began to waver and to fade. Around 1 a.m., Cedric Richmond, a former congressman and co-chairman of the Harris campaign, told his supporters that they would not hear from Harris that evening.

Thank you for believing in the promise of America, Richmond said. We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not yet been called. We will continue to fight overnight to ensure that every vote is counted, that every voice is expressed.

Participants rushed outside, their moods turning to despair. Eight years after Trump beat Hillary Clinton the same way, few attendees seemed surprised or shocked. Many declined to comment. What more can I say, a woman shrugged her shoulders as she shuffled out.

Scattered water bottles and other trash were all that remained after the crowds left.

Before 1 a.m., the Republicans had retaken the Senate. A seat in West Virginia turned red as expected, but the die was cast when Sherrod Brown, a longtime progressive Democrat, was defeated in Ohio by Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed car salesman. Democrats held the chamber 51-49.

In Maryland, however, Angela Alsobrooks provided a point of light for Democrats, joining Delaware's Lisa Blunt Rochester as the third and fourth black women ever elected to the Senate.

The House remained contested, with Democrats seeking to retake the chamber and build a stronghold against a Republican White House and Senate. The House can hold a president accountable, but the Senate controls the appointments of federal judges. A further consolidation of right-wing control of the Supreme Court, to which Trump appointed three hardliners between 2017 and 2021, could be possible.

In June 2022, this Trump court removed the federal right to abortion. Campaigns for reproductive rights fueled Democrats' subsequent electoral successes, but on Tuesday those issues did not appear to be enough to fuel the surge of support from Republican-leaning suburban Democratic women that Democrats had hoped for and predicted.

A measure to enshrine abortion rights in the Florida constitution, which Democrats hoped would help increase turnout, fell short of the 60 percent needed to pass. Nebraska, won by Trump, voted to uphold its abortion ban, which prohibits the procedure after 12 weeks of pregnancy. However, abortion-related measures have been adopted in New York, Maryland, Colorado, Missouri, Nevada and Arizona.

A huge gender gap has opened up. A CNN exit poll showed Harris up 11 points among female voters, Trump up 10 among men. Other polls have shown dominant concerns about the economy and democracy. According to the AP Votecast survey, four in 10 voters named the economy and jobs as the most important issue facing the country, a hopeful sign for Trump. About half of voters cited the fate of democracy, a central focus of Harris' campaign.

Wednesday will be a source of nervousness in foreign capitals. The victory of Trump's America-first philosophy can be expected to strengthen right-wing populists in Europe and elsewhere and jeopardize support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invaders.

Domestically, America is divided. Harris centered her campaign on the autocratic threat of Trump as he ran a campaign fueled by grievances, both personal and by the perception of an America in trouble, baselessly portraying Biden and Harris as figures of extreme left destroying the economy with inflation and identity politics. Although he was the subject of two assassination attempts, in Pennsylvania and Florida, he stoked huge divisions and widespread fears of violence.

Trump told supporters I am your punishment and threatened to sue his political enemies, journalists and others. He suggested turning the U.S. military against the enemy within. He placed immigration and border security at the heart of his speech, painting a picture of the United States overrun by illegal immigration, with language that veered into outright racism and fear-mongering. He called undocumented immigrants animals with bad genes that are poisoning the blood of our country.

He pledged to stage the largest deportation in U.S. history, replace thousands of federal workers with loyalists, and impose drastic tariffs on allies and enemies alike.

On election night, he declared that he would govern by a simple motto: Promises made. Promises kept. We will keep our promises. Nothing will stop me.

Additional reporting by Sam Levine in Allentown, Pa., Hugo Lowell in West Palm Beach, Fla., and Asia Alexander in Washington

