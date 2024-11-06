Politics
PM Modi calls Donald Trump; H1B visas, trade under lens
While US-India relations enjoy strong bipartisan support at the Capitol in Washington DC, New Delhi is neither thrilled nor very worried about Trump's imminent return to the White House to succeed Biden. Just before polling day in the US, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had said on Tuesday that relations between New Delhi and Washington DC would continue to grow, whoever takes over the Oval Office in January 2025 for the four next years.
New Delhi, however, anticipates that the second Trump administration, while continuing its Make American Great Again policy, could make it difficult for Indian information technology professionals to obtain nonimmigrant work visas to work in the United States. , just as she did during her mandate. first term from 2017 to 2021 where the H1B visa refusal rate increased from 6% in 2016 to 24% in 2018 before falling back to 21% in 2019. Biden authorized Trump's restrictions on granting US visas non-immigrants will expire in March 2021. The US granted 3.86 lakh H1B visas in 2023 and Indians, mainly IT professionals, accounted for 72.3% (2.79 lakh) of the beneficiaries.
Officials in New Delhi said India should also prepare for tough trade talks with the United States. Campaigning in Michigan on September 17, the Republican presidential candidate called India a major abuser in trade relations with the United States. He criticized India for imposing high tariffs on imports from the United States. He also promised to respond by imposing retaliatory tariffs on exports from India, Brazil and China to the United States. He called Modi a fantastic man, but embarrassed him by announcing that the prime minister would meet him during his visit to the United States. Modi met Biden in Delaware on September 21 and also visited New York for the United Nations Future Summit on September 23, but returned to New Delhi without meeting Trump or his rival Harris.
The prime minister and president-elect of the United States have a checkered history, despite the bonhomie publicly displayed in Texas and Ahmedabad. Trump had in 2018
In February 2018, Trump had discussed the issue of 100% taxes on Harley Davidson motorcycles imported from the US to India over the phone with Modi. Today the Prime Minister, who I think is a fantastic man, called me the other day and told me that we are reducing it to 50%. I said okay, but so far we're getting nothing. So we get nothing. He gets 50%, and they think we're doing – like they're doing us a favor. It's not a favor, he said.
In June 2019, he publicly ridiculed Modi again, after the latter called the then US president to inform him of his government's decision to reduce customs duties on the import of motorcycles by 50% Harley Davidson from USA to India. So when Harley sends there they have 100% tax. When they (India) send products, they make a huge number of motorcycles, tax free. I called him. I said it's unacceptable,” Trump had said, referring to his phone call with Modi. He (Modi) cut it by 50% in one phone call. I said it was still unacceptable because it was 50% to nothing. It's still unacceptable and they're working on it,” he told a television channel.
The same year, he had removed the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) privilege given to Indian exporters in the United States. He had also downplayed India's support for development projects in Afghanistan. In April 2020, Trump had warned of retaliation if India did not allow the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for COVID-19 patients in the United States. He had even alleged that the Modi government had underestimated the number of people who died of COVID-19 in India.
Trump welcomes Diwali greetings to Hindu Americans on November 1, his vow to protect their freedom from the anti-religious agenda of the radical left, his condemnation of atrocities against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and his promise to strengthen the Americas partnership with India and its good friend Modi was indeed music to the ears of many leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.
Trump's first term in the White House saw the United States raise issues with India such as the internet shutdown, the detention of political leaders and the crackdown on protesters in J&K in 2019, as well as pushing for India to ensure equal protection for all under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). . Officials in New Delhi hope, however, that his return to the White House will give the Modi government some respite from the Biden-Harris administration's subtle but oft-repeated criticism of democratic backsliding in India. They also hope that the Trump administration can be persuaded to tone down allegations about India's role in the plot to kill Khalistani Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, even though legal proceedings against Nikhil Gupta, arrested in 2007, could continue in recent years. American court.
Published November 06, 2024, 5:58 p.m. EAST
|
