China hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump poised to win





MIXED ENTHUSIASM Several people present in Beijing told AFP on Wednesday that they did not care about the winning candidate and that American policy was “none of their business”. Others said they only knew Trump's mannerisms, including a young man during a smoke break who demonstrated one of Trump's favorite dance moves, waving his arms to the YMCA beat. But others were convinced that people across all sectors in China were paying close attention to a second Trump term. “No matter what sector you work in, people are indeed paying attention to him, to what will happen next to China if he comes to power,” a man who works in the insurance sector told AFP and who asked to remain anonymous. Trump has proposed a 10 to 20 percent tariff on all imports and wants an even higher rate of 60 percent on Chinese goods. “This could be difficult for some foreign trade companies,” the insurer said. “But according to Chinese wisdom, 'it is better to have quick pain than prolonged pain'.” Besides, he added, it doesn't really matter even if Trump does something to “provoke” China. “It’s only been him for four years, right?” he said. “TRUMP IS GOING TO BE TOUGH” In economic powerhouse Shanghai, many residents told AFP they had not followed the elections, believing the outcome would make no difference to China. “I don’t care at all,” said Chester Song, owner of a small restaurant, while asserting that he preferred Trump to his rival Kamala Harris because he was a “good businessman.” The election outcome would have a far greater effect on Americans than on Chinese, said a woman who did not give her name. Emily, an architect in her 30s, said that in general she thought most people weren't that concerned and that Harris and Trump were “all the same to her” on a personal level. But she said she invested in the Chinese stock market and noticed a drop in the afternoon when Trump declared victory. “The last time Trump was in office, there was the trade war…which had a big impact on the Chinese stock market.” “I think Trump is going to be pretty tough,” said Jerry, a 31-year-old purchasing manager. “This result is also very bad for China because we have faced a trade war in the past, so I imagine we will face it again in the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/china-peaceful-coexistence-president-donald-trump-wins-us-elections-4730251 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos