Former Boris Johnson party aide Marty receives public service honor | Civil service





A former aide to Boris Johnson's prime minister, nicknamed Party Marty after hosting a garden party with takeaway alcohol in Downing Street during Covid restrictions, has received an honor at Windsor Castle for public service. Martin Reynolds, Johnson's former principal private secretary, was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath in a ceremony led by the Princess Royal. Reynolds was included in Johnson's resignation honors list announced in June 2023. In May 2020, Reynolds had sent out an invitation during lockdown to around 200 members of staff at No 10, inviting them to enjoy the nice weather with a few socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening, adding: Please join us at from 6 p.m. and bring your own drink! A number of people were later fined for attending the event in breach of lockdown rules. Campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice (CBFFJ) called the honor an insult to the memory of those who died, saying Reynolds had failed to serve the public and his mistakes should cost him this honor. Appearing before the UK's Covid-19 inquiry in October 2023, Reynolds apologized unreservedly when asked about the party, saying he was deeply sorry for my role in these events and for the message email sent that day. Martin Reynolds deeply sorry for hosting lockdown party video highlights He said that because news of the party didn't emerge until about 15 months later, he didn't think it had a major impact on the public during the pandemic at the time. So while I totally accept that I was totally wrong in the way I sent the email and for the event, I think the impact on public trust, although obviously now, in terms of public confidence more generally, this has had a serious impact in terms of the pandemic. at the time it had less impact, he told the inquest. The CBFFJ said: Martin Reynolds receiving a public service honor after inviting staff to a BYOB night at No 10 during lockdown is an insult to the memory of those who died because that the government has failed to protect them. to all those who died and mourned alone during lockdown, and to all the key workers who sacrificed so much to keep people safe in the absence of a government capable of managing the Covid-19 crisis. ignore previous newsletter promotion Our morning email breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what's happening and why it matters. Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Use apply. after newsletter promotion Other honorees include former Conservative deputy prime ministers Thrse Coffey and Oliver Dowden, both for political and public service, having been named in Rishi Sunak's dissolution honors list in July. On receiving the honor, Coffey said: I'm proud to do my best to try to help the environment and help people through Covid. We have tried to put the public first in everything we do, just like the royal family.

