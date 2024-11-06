Donald Trump wins 2024 presidential election by defeating Kamala Harris, NBC News projects





Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, NBC News projects.

The former Republican president promised himself a second term full of revenge which could now bear fruit. His Project 2025 agenda has the potential to further restrict reproductive rights and more, both through executive actions and judicial appointments. During his first term, Trump appointed half of the Republican-appointed Supreme Court majority, granting him broad criminal immunity and paving the way for him to return to office, despite being barred from doing so. the Constitution prohibits insurrectionists who violate the oath from doing so.

Trump had been criminally charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden. Now he will likely never face trial on these allegations, at least not at the federal level, as he is expected to dismiss both of his federal cases, the other being the Florida classified documents case.

Trump also has two criminal cases pending, with the Georgia election interference case blocked by a pretrial appeal and his sentencing in his New York fraud case scheduled for later this month (unless that be further delayed). Although he cannot pardon or revoke state affairs as president, Trump also does not face state trial while in office.

