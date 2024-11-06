Jokowi Says Regarding Bobby Nasution's Eligibility, Defeating Edy Rahmayadi in North Sumatra Regional Election Survey





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, responded casually to the results of the Kompas Research and Development survey regarding the election of the regional head of North Sumatra or North Sumatra regional elections 2024 which evokes couples Bobby Nasution-Surya is superior to Edy Rahmayadi-Hasan Basri Sagala. Bobby got 44.9 percent while Edy got only 28 percent. When asked for his opinion on the results of the investigation into Bobby, who is his son-in-law, Jokowi admitted he didn't know because the area was remote. He also asked the media team to interview the candidate directly. “Yes, ask the candidate (Bobby investigates the North Sumatra gubernatorial election). “I don't know, it's far (from Solo),” Jokowi said when met after receiving the arrival of Klaten Deputy Regent No. 1 candidate Sova Marwati at his residence in the village of Sumber, RT 4 RW 7, Solo, Central Java, Wednesday, November 6, 2024. It is known that since their retirement on Friday, October 20, 2024, many candidates for regional head or deputy head of the region who will run in the 2024 regional elections have simultaneously come to Solo to meet Jokowi. However, Jokowi denied it when asked for his response to the assessment of a number of parties or observers who said he had quite a significant influence on the electability of candidates or pairs of candidates . “No. “I’m retired,” he said. Including when asked for answers regarding the results of the survey of candidate pairs for the 2024 legislative elections in each region, Jokowi requested that questions regarding the eligibility of candidate pairs be asked to his institute investigation. “Yes, just ask the person doing the investigation. As for me Wong “No longer in office, retired, retired, what is the impact,” he replied. Advertisement Jokowi previously admitted that a number of candidates for regional head or deputy regional head who met with him in Solo came from various cities/districts, some even from outside Java. He said his party was willing to accommodate these candidates. “It's a long way. Yes, there are those from South Sumatra, two days ago there were those from West Sumatra, from Sika NTT (East Nusa Tenggara), three candidates from Papua too and from West Kalimantan (West Kalimantan). Yes, come here, I accept everything, I am open, open,” he told reporters covering Sova's arrival at Jokowi's residence. When asked if there were any particular points he conveyed to candidates who would run concurrently in the 2024 regional elections, Jokowi admitted that he was only giving instructions on basic issues in each region which, he hoped, would attract the attention of candidates for head of the region. or general administrator. “Yes, I have data that in this area we need to pay attention to agriculture, to coffee plantations, for example, or in other areas we need to pay more attention to infrastructure. Like this morning from Pati, I entrust fishing and salt matters which also require support In essence, I entrust only the basic things that need to be done in an area,” he said. Editor's choice: many candidates for head of the Sowan region are going solo, Jokowi: I accept everything

