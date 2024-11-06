Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, putting democracy on the brink





All these legal disputes boded ill for Trump's presidential candidacy. And many believed his White House hopes could be completely dashed by convictions, including in classified documents and election interference proceedings. However, the former president managed to delay these cases, while his primary opponents, including former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, struggled to gain traction with a Republican base still under the influence of Trump. With little to gain by participating in the primary debates in 2023, the former president strategically ignored them, and by the end of the year it was almost clear that he would secure the nomination again.

By early 2024, 81-year-old Biden's cognitive abilities were becoming increasingly problematic for his re-election bid; The president's increasingly blundering rhetoric and media shyness have only punctuated his senescence. Then, in June, Biden delivered a notoriously terrible debate against Trump, sowing widespread doubt among institutional Democrats about his ability to campaign and govern. The president's prospects looked even bleaker after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a mid-July rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he raised his fist in defiance as he was bleeding from a bullet that had grazed his ear.

At the same time, top Democrats were orchestrating a behind-the-scenes pressure campaign to get the president, whose popularity was plummeting, to step down. And on July 21, Biden finally answered those calls, paving the way for Harris to replace him as nominee. Immediately after Harris took over, the electoral map shifted back in favor of the Democrats, an unwelcome development for the Trump campaign, which was apparently banking on an easy triumph over Biden.

In July, just before his official nomination at the GOP convention, Trump officially unveiled Vance as his running mate. While Vance initially had to answer for unsavory remarks about women and children, the Ohio senator slowly gained a foothold as Trump's attack dog in interviews with major media outlets. Vance also displayed oratory skills during his October debate with Walz, who hesitated at times. As for Harris's September debate, many believed the former president performed worse than the vice president, who simultaneously highlighted his past improprieties and parried his false truths with ease.

In his attacks on Harris throughout the cycle, Trump relied heavily on Biden-era inflation and Harris' past as a left-wing prosecutor, and sought to highlight the perceived failures of his vice -presidency. Perhaps chief among them was his handling of the immigration issue on which Vance and Trump campaigned aggressively in the final months of the election. Their anti-immigration invectives reached a moral low point in mid-September, when they suddenly began promoting a baseless, racist lie that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating residents' pets. (Trump previously claimed that immigrants were poisoning the blood of the country, while Vance amplified the Great Replacement theory.) The Trump campaign and the Republican Party have also devoted significant resources to anti-transgender ads.

In addition to his demeaning remarks, the former president employed authoritarian rhetoric throughout his campaign, promising retaliation against his opponents, whom he suggested were vermin who should be expelled from the country. The former president also promised to weaponize the federal government against his political enemies, including Biden, anti-Trump Republicans, congressional Democrats and members of the press. His authoritarian tendencies were made clear just a few weeks ago, when his former chief of staff, John Kelly, reminded The Atlantic that Trump, as president, had expressed frustration with the the inability of his generals to demonstrate the same loyalty as Hitler. (Trump has denied this happened.) The report then prompted Harris to publicly call Trump, for the first time, a fascist.

During Trump's first White House campaign in 2015, many Republicans expressed disapproval of his rhetoric, character and conduct. And throughout his first presidential term, senior officials in his own administration as well as Supreme Court justices blocked the former president from carrying out many items on his extremist policy wish list.

However, Trump's second term, around which the party has united in almost complete concert, is far less likely to be torn apart by internal dissension. The former president will assume powers that were significantly expanded by the Supreme Court's conservative majority just months before Election Day, granting presidents near-total immunity from criminal prosecution, a move that further delayed the trial for DOJ election subversion. (Meanwhile, Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the classified documents case; she is reportedly on a list of potential attorney general nominees.)

Trump also plans to completely overhaul the federal bureaucracy with officials who will offer little or no resistance to his policy plans, which include, among other things, mass deportation of undocumented immigrants, further erosion of reproductive rights , the imposition of massive customs duties on foreigners. goods, persecution of political enemies and potentially a US withdrawal from NATO.

