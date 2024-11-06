China says it hopes for 'peaceful coexistence' with US as Trump wins

China said Wednesday it hopes for peaceful coexistence with the United States as Donald Trump nears a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.

We will continue to approach and manage China-U.S. relations on the basis of the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Our policy towards the United States has been consistent, she added.

Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump's re-election, but said the US presidential election was an internal US affair.

We respect the choice of the American people, she said.

After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice, she added when asked whether Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

The US elections were closely watched in China.

As of 4:00 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT) on Wednesday, several topics related to Trump's election were among the top trends on the X-like Weibo platform.

Trump, congratulations! Focus on building your beautiful country and stop thinking about interfering with other countries, one comment read.

Both candidates in this week's race had pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising 60% tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the country.

On Xiaohongshu, the Chinese equivalent of Instagram, a user declared: The trade war has begun.

My family is in foreign trade and their world just fell apart, read another comment on Douyin with almost 800 likes.

With at least 20 percent additional tariffs, foreign trade players should consider changing jobs as soon as possible! said another on Weibo.

Mixed enthusiasm

Several people in Beijing told AFP on Wednesday that they did not care which candidate won and that American politics was none of their business.

Others said they only knew Trump's mannerisms, including a young man during a smoke break who demonstrated one of Trump's favorite dance moves, waving his arms to the YMCA beat.

But others were convinced that people across all sectors in China were paying close attention to a second Trump term.

No matter what sector you work in, people are indeed paying attention to him and what will happen next to China if he comes to power, a man who works in the insurance sector and who asked to remain anonymous.

Trump has proposed a 10 to 20 percent tariff on all imports and wants an even higher rate of 60 percent on Chinese goods.

This could be difficult for some foreign trade companies, the insurer said. But according to Chinese wisdom, it is better to have quick pain than prolonged pain.

Besides, he added, it doesn't really matter even if Trump does something to provoke China.

It's only been him for four years, right? he said. The person who could be more powerful than him could be his running mate, JD Vance, who will succeed Trump in the future.

Analysts expect the massive stimulus package to be unveiled at a meeting of top lawmakers in Beijing this week to be bigger if Trump wins.

Beijing, as a matter of principle, does not comment on elections in other countries, although it opposes China being used as an issue during the election campaign.

During his tenure as president, Trump launched a grueling trade war with China, imposing massive tariffs on Chinese goods for what he called unfair practices by Beijing, such as the theft of American technology and currency manipulation.

Tensions have not eased under his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, with relations at their lowest level in decades and Washington introducing steep tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, electric vehicle batteries and solar cells.