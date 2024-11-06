The whole world loves Modi: Trump in a post-victory conversation with PM Modi





Kite artist Jagmohan Kanojia poses with his kites made with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in Amritsar on November 6, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) spoke to US President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on his “spectacular” victory, and said he looked forward to working with him again to further strengthen India relations. -American companies in the field of technology. , defense, energy, space and other sectors. Official sources said Mr. Modi also congratulated Mr. Trump for his Republican Party's performance in the US Congress elections, with the two leaders asserting that they would work together for world peace. US Election Results 2024 LIVE The warm personal camaraderie between the two leaders was evident during the telephonic conversation when Mr. Trump said that the whole world loves Modi and described India as a magnificent country and the Prime Minister as a magnificent man, they said. they added. Mr Trump also said he considered Mr Modi and India a true friend, noting that the Indian leader had been one of the first world leaders he spoke to after his victory, the sources added. In an article on X, Mr. Modi said: “I had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, space and several other sectors. As Mr Trump headed towards victory, Mr Modi earlier in the day congratulated him on his historic victory in the presidential election and said he looked forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the global partnership and global strategic relationship between India and the United States. Congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the global and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the United States. Together, pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024 Together, let us work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity, he said. The prime minister also posted photos of his previous meetings with Mr Trump, who served as US president from 2016 to 2020. In October, Mr. Trump had hailed Mr. Modi as the kindest human being, saying the Indian leader was a friend of mine. Mr. Trump made the comment in response to a question asked during the Flagrant podcast. Modi, India. He's a friend of mine. He's great… Before him, they replaced them every year. It's very unstable. He came. He's a friend of mine. But from the outside it looks like he's your dad. He's the nicest, but he's a total killer, he said. Mr Trump had also recalled Mr Modi's visit to Houston in 2019 to attend the Howdy Modi event during his tenure, saying: “It was magnificent. It's like 80,000 people are going crazy. We were walking… The Republican candidate had declared that he shared very good relations with Mr. Modi. The Howdy Modi event was followed by Mr. Trump's visit to India in 2020, where he was hosted by the Namaste Trump rally, organized by PM Modi in Ahmedabad, with around 1,00,000 people attending the event in a cricket stadium. Mr Modi and Mr Trump had also met in 2017 in Washington DC

