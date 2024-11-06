The ACLU responds to the election of Donald Trump





WASHINGTON Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), had the following reaction to the Associated Press' call for the 2024 presidential election for Donald Trump:

Although Donald Trump may have been democratically re-elected, a second Trump administration represents a clear and present danger to our democratic norms, processes, and institutions. Fortunately, our nation is stronger than any man or political party, no matter how hard they attack our democracy.

At the ACLU, we were clear-eyed about the chaos and destruction a second Trump administration would bring to our nation. This is why we are done fretting, admiring the problem, or waiting with bated breath to see what illegal action President-elect Trump will take on day one. We are ready to act as soon as Trump is sworn in.

President-elect Trump will keep his promise to target the enemy, which for Trump means anyone who disagrees with him. He is very serious about seeking revenge on his political opponents and deploying federal law enforcement to put an end to protests and muzzle dissent. However, as the premier defender of free speech and freedom of association, the ACLU has a 105-year track record of fighting such abuses of power.

President-elect Trump has also been very clear about his intention to deport a million immigrants every year. Yet past attempts at immigration raids have shown that there is no way to deport a million immigrants without violating due process and engaging in racial discrimination.

Earlier this year, the ACLU developed a road map for defending our rights starting on Inauguration Day. When President Trump targets immigrants, dissidents, and his political opponents, we will challenge him in the courts, state legislatures, and in the streets.

Fortunately, the ACLU is not new to this area. We filed 434 lawsuits against the first Trump administration, often winning landmark cases before Trump-appointed judges.

A week into Trump's presidency, we were the first organization to challenge his Muslim ban. And when the administration sought to include a citizenship question in the 2020 census, the ACLU took that fight to the Supreme Court and won. Our litigation also ended the inhumane practice of separating immigrant families.

Throughout the first Trump administration, the ACLU consistently mobilized hundreds of thousands of people who expressed opposition to Trump's policies. And under the next Trump administration, we will work through our ACLU affiliates to build firewalls that protect rights and freedoms in states across the country.

At the ACLU, we play the long game. We've been around for 105 years. We have seen 19 presidents come and go. Once again, we will deploy our millions of activists and card-carrying members alongside our 2,200 employees in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to ensure that the erosion of civil rights or civil liberties will be fiercely fought and hotly contested.

