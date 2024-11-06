How Trump won a second presidential term in 2024ExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump waves as he walks with Melania Trump during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Evan Vucci/AP .

switch captionEvan Vucci/AP

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida. At one of his final rallies, at New York's Madison Square Garden, former President Donald Trump delivered a sped-up version of his typical stump speech, promising the strongest economy, the most secure borders and the safest. cities.

He also denounced opponents he considers enemies from within and described his opponent, Vice President Harris, as a bad person with a low IQ.

We're up against something much bigger than Joe [Biden] or Kamala [Harris] and far more powerful than them, who are a massive, vicious radical left machine that runs today's Democratic Party, Trump told the crowd.

In his return to power, Trump defied so many expectations, surviving repeated scandals and multiple indictments. He is the first convicted felon to win the White House.

Trump's focus on the economy and immigration ultimately resonated with enough Americans more than the message delivered by Harris, who called for unity and warned that Trump was a little tyrant obsessed with revenge.

Trump has doubled down on his hardline stance at the border, using increasingly dehumanizing language to describe immigrants, accusing them of poisoning the country's blood and falsely claiming that a Venezuelan street gang was taking over the country.

The election results show that Americans were less concerned about Trump's rhetoric and instead yearned for change. Polls just before Election Day showed that Harris was unable to take over the mantle of change in the Biden administration.

Many experts cite uncontrolled inflation in the middle of the Biden administration's term as the key to Harris' downfall. Even though inflation has fallen, prices have remained higher than when Trump was in office.

Voters like Dale Roberts in Georgia viewed Harris as an extension of President Biden.

Harris has the same policies as Biden. There are no two ways about it, the 67-year-old former state trooper said. No matter how she lies or tries to get out of it, she can't get out of it. She should have changed policies or tried to change policies while she was vice president.

As he did in 2016, Trump appeared to galvanize an army of white, working-class voters this election cycle, particularly men. Exit polls also indicated that he had eroded support among key groups for Democrats, including Latinos and black men.

In the end, Trump's victory may simply have come down to an old political cliché: It's the economy, stupid.

Ultimately, what this says about President Trump's victory is that people are more willing to vote their wallets, said Republican pollster Jon McHenry. They say: I think the criticism of democracy is exaggerated and I'm going to vote my wallet because I know it's not exaggerated.

Trump was helped by the increase in border crossings early in the Biden administration, which sparked outcry not only from Republican but also Democratic governors and mayors, who criticized the Biden administration for his immigration policy along the border.

Some believed that divisions within the Republican Party, including the high-profile defection of major party leaders such as former Rep. Liz Cheney, would prove fatal for Trump.

But Harris has also struggled to articulate a clear vision for the country's future, beyond pushing people to vote against Trump.

Donald Trump spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other. This is who he is, Harris said in a high-profile speech outside the White House. But America, I'm here tonight to say: that's not who we are.

But Biden did him no favors when it came to promoting unity when, in the final days of the race, he appeared to call Trump supporters trash. The White House attempted to clarify the confusing remark, arguing that the president was talking specifically about a comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, who, during a speech at Trump's New York rally, called Puerto Rico a floating island. 'garbage.

But the damage was done. Trump stoked his supporters' outrage by donning an orange reflective vest and answering questions from the press while sitting in a Trump-branded garbage truck ahead of his rally in Green Bay, Wis., which he then wore at his gathering.

Instead of running away from his scandals, Trump has embraced his legal problems and used them to reinforce one of his core messages: that the system is rigged, and particularly against conservatives.

He has increased his threats to attack political opponents, even suggesting that he could use the army to attack the enemy from within.

He loved giving the kind of red meat speeches that his die-hard fans would wait for hours in the hot sun to see.

I like to be kind and careful, Trump said at a rally in Duluth, Georgia. And then I decide: am I better off being safe or really entertaining people? And I generally come down on the entertainment side. And then, I have fun.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/06/g-s1-33007/how-trump-won-policies

