Jokowi entrusts salt fishing to Pati Sudewo-Chandra









Also – The 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received another visit from regional head candidates at his private residence in Sumber, Banjarsari Solo. Jokowi received a visit from Pati Regent and Deputy Regent Candidates Number 1 Sudewo and Risma Ardhi Chandra. On this occasion, the pair of number 1 candidates was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. They were seen heading towards Jokowi's residence. They were warmly welcomed twice by the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi seems to be giving a message to the Pati 2025-2030 regent and deputy regent candidates. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The first concerns fishing. According to Jokowi, the Pati region has great potential, including fishing. “Mr. Sudewo, Mr. Chandra, I entrust the regency of Pati, especially those related to fishing, because it has great potential in Pati,” Jokowi said while chatting with Sudewo and Chandra in the living room of the residence of Jokowi, Wednesday (06/11/2024). In addition, Jokowi said the salt issue would be well managed. Moreover, it can attract salt investors to Pati. Because according to him, the salt sector can improve the economy of Pati. No less important, Jokowi also advised candidate couples to pay attention to infrastructure and the agricultural sector. “And also the salt problem, if it can be managed well, will increase economic growth in Pati, but also do not forget the infrastructure problems, the main road and those related to supporting farmers are very important, especially regarding fertilizer subsidies,” he explained. Responding to several messages from Pati Regent Number 1 candidate Jokowi, Sudewo admitted that he was grateful for the support of Jokowi, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Sudewo promised to implement the message conveyed by himself and Chandra as candidates for the position of deputy regent of Pati. “We will carry out our thanks wholeheartedly, ready to work hard, I hope to become a trustworthy regent for the people of Pati Regency, amen, thank you very much for Nipun's support,” he said. After meeting Jokowi and Sudewo-Chandra, they were seen chatting in front of the house. They seemed to be talking about their daily lives. (akn/ega)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/pilkada/d-7626070/jokowi-titip-perikanan-garam-ke-cabup-cawabup-pati-sudewo-chandra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos