Boris Johnson, J-Lo and the world's angriest play: the strange ways British TV covered the US election | Television

UUnless you're in the top percentile of political enthusiasts, the best way to find out the results of the US election is to look at your phone when you wake up, groan inwardly, and then go back to sleep. Indeed, when watching the US elections from these rainy shores, nothing interesting happens until around 4am.

But try telling that to the British media, who have a habit of treating US elections the same way dogs look at the posts they want to pee on. BBC and ITV coverage began just before 11pm last night, light years before anything worthwhile happened. Channel 4 is even more half-cocked, diving into its coverage at 10 p.m. And then there was Sky News, which, at 7.30 p.m., broadcast endless split-screen footage of empty voting booths and slightly floating placards, like a horrible remake of 24's Slow TV.

Usually, on an occasion like this, your first stop would be the BBC, which you'd expect to indulge in the kind of pomp and clout that it does so well. And yet its output was strangely muted and anonymous, a sort of ChatGPT, all bright purple and fixed smiles, without any of the big guns coming out in any meaningful way. It didn't feel like watching the BBC at all, but more like something you would only watch if it was the only English broadcast available in a hotel you were going to for work.

At the very least, ITV treated the elections as a bit more of a priority. Tom Bradby, the biggest name on the channel, was invited to host the entire evening. You will recall that this was also the case in the British elections, which leads me to believe that Bradby is part vampire and would explode in a cloud of ash if he ever came into contact with the light of the day. The big draw here was the level of guest involved. Sarah Palin was on screen so much that she probably qualified as a co-host. At one point, J-Lo even appeared to support Kamala Harris. Apart from that it was ITV in terms of solid numbers, competent, a little boring, perhaps tinged with envy that the final result wouldn't arrive before Good Morning Britain started.

But maybe you didn't want to stay up and watch analysts run through potential voting patterns. Maybe you just wanted to watch a group of incredibly angry people in a room that was slightly too small. That's where Channel 4 came in. It's truly impossible to overstate how violently furious the whole setup was. Crammed around a tiny triangular table, like a couple who didn't expect everyone to come to dinner, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis essentially spent hours bristling at everything their guests had to say.

ignore past newsletter promotion Get the best TV reviews, news and features delivered to your inbox every Monday Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion

Sometimes it turned into outright anger. Boris Johnson was booked as the main guest for the first two hours, apparently to plug his book. In reality, his job was to be treated as some sort of Trump analogue, to be yelled at and insulted by the hosts every time he was stupid enough to open his mouth. There were others. Sean Spicer was there at the start, so furious his head seemed perpetually on the verge of bursting. Stormy Daniels also arrived, said three sentences, and then watched in amazement as everyone around her started yelling at each other like a dysfunctional family.

Certainly, as the night wore on, anger gave way to despair. However, Channel 4's election coverage was so hostile, so combative and caricatured, that it probably gave post-traumatic stress disorder to anyone who grew up in a loveless marriage. As a political expert he has failed on every level. But as the angriest kabuki play in the world? I loved it. Do it every night, please.

However, perhaps the best approach, given the distance, time difference and general lack of certainty, was the one taken by the Rest is Politics podcast. Locked away from everyone else on YouTube with a panel including Marina Hyde, Dominic Sandbrook and the obligatory Trump hosts Anthony Scaramucci, Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart, sat behind a few conference tables and chatted from 8 p.m. at midnight.

And then it's the piece of genius that they all just left, staying in the dark for five whole hours, before finally doing another stint. When they returned at 5 a.m., their strong faith in Harris' victory had dissolved, and they spent the morning darkly dismantling the echo chamber that had allowed them to be so wrong. There wasn't much to separate it from other reporting, but at least it encouraged us to get some sleep before reality hit us. Maybe in 2028 we should all do it this way.