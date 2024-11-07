'The whole world loves Modi': Donald Trump in PM's post-victory call | News from India





PM Modi with Donald Trump (file photo) NEW DELHI: In a show of international camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his return to the White House for a second term, after Trump's victory in the US presidential elections.

The two leaders had a phone call on Wednesday, during which Prime Minister Modi expressed enthusiasm for renewed collaboration on common strategic goals.

Speaking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Had a great conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump congratulating him on his spectacular victory. Looking forward to working closely again to further strengthen India-US relations in technology and defense. , energy, space and several other sectors.

According to ANI sources, Trump responded warmly to PM Modi's remarks, calling India a “beautiful country” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “beautiful man”. Trump also mentioned that Modi was among the first world leaders he spoke with after securing his victory.

He expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister, saying, “the whole world loves Prime Minister Modi.” and also highlighted India as a valuable ally.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier congratulated Trump in another message, calling him his “friend” and highlighting the “historic election victory”.

“My sincerest congratulations, my friend Donald Trump, on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen India's global and comprehensive partnership and the United States. Strategic partnership “PM Modi tweeted.

“Together, let us work for the well-being of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he added.

Trump, who at age 78 won back the presidency by surpassing the 270 electoral college votes needed, addressed his supporters with gratitude.

He acknowledged the American public's support for the Florida speech, calling it an “extraordinary honor,” and expressed optimism about the potential for national unity.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said, in what he described as a time that could foster reconciliation in the country.

