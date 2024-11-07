Prabowo determined to clean government offices of gambling syndicates





Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has made it clear that he will not tolerate any state officials or members of the security services who use their influence to protect online gaming operators, Communications Minister Meutya Hafid said on Wednesday . The message was delivered after police arrested 11 officials from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization for allegedly facilitating gambling site operators despite the president's directive to remove all gambling sites and applications from money without exception. Gambling is a crime under Indonesian law, punishable by imprisonment of up to six years. During the cabinet plenary session at the State Palace, Prabowo reiterated his determination to get rid of gambling, continuing the harsh measures taken by his predecessor Joko Widodo who ordered the closure of all gambling sites. 'money. “[The president] said law enforcement agencies such as the National Police, the Attorney General's Office, the Coordinating Ministry of Political and Security Affairs and all state agencies must work hand in hand to combat online games of chance. No one should support online gaming,” Meutya said after the plenary session. Online gambling has become a particular concern of the government because it takes a heavy toll on low-income families, she added. Meutya recently suspended 11 officials who were named as suspects after police arrested them for allegedly accepting payments from gambling site operators in exchange for allowing those sites to continue operating. According to the police investigation, these officials allowed 20 percent of the approximately 5,000 gambling sites identified to continue operating in exchange for payment. Each website reportedly paid the group of managers 8.5 million rupees ($540) to protect against closure. Keywords: Keywords:

