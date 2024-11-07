What is PM Vidyalaxmi? PM Modi-led cabinet approves new collateral-free loan scheme of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education – check details





The new scheme aims to provide loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. (Image source: Freepik) PM Vidyalaxmi approved by Cabinet: The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme . The government has allocated Rs 3,600 crore for 2024-25 to 2030-31, with the aim of helping 7 lakh new students with the new scheme.

The new scheme aims to provide loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for higher education in domestic institutions. The scheme will include 3% interest subsidy and e-vouchers for one lakh students every year. The announcement was made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech.

Students can apply for loans and interest benefits through the unified portal “PM-Vidyalaxmi”, using a simplified application process across all banks. Interest subsidy payments will be processed through the central bank's e-voucher and digital currency (CBDC) wallets. What is the PM Vidyalaxmi program? PM Vidyalaxmi is a new central sector initiative providing financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing higher education. This program, developed from the National Education Policy 2020, aims to ensure that students admitted to quality higher education institutions (QHEIs) can access collateral- and guarantor-free loans covering tuition fees and course-related expenses. Implementation will be done via a digital, transparent and student-friendly system.

The program targets leading educational institutions, identified through nirf ranking comprising government and private institutions ranked in the top 100 overall, category-specific and domain-specific rankings.

comprising government and private institutions ranked in the top 100 overall, category-specific and domain-specific rankings. State government institutions ranked between 101 and 200 and all central government institutions are also eligible. Annual updates based on NIRF rankings currently include 860 QHEIs, potentially benefiting over 22 lakh students.

For loans up to Rs 7.5 lakhs, students will get a 75% credit guarantee on outstanding defaults, encouraging banks to provide educational loans under this scheme.

Students from families with an annual income of up to Rs 8 lakhs, who are not eligible for other government scholarships or interest benefits, can receive an interest subsidy of 3% during the period of moratorium for loans up to Rs 10 lakhs. This support targets one lakh students per year, giving priority to students from government institutions in technical/vocational courses.

