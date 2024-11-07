Alliance broken in Jakarta elections





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Ridwan Kamil should have realized from the start that the parties supporting him were not sincere. The people will lose. Ridwan Kamil seems to have received instant karma. As polling day approaches, a number of political parties that supported him in the 2024 Jakarta regional elections, such as the NasDem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), and the National Mandate Party ( PAN), began to abandon it. Ridwan Kamil should have realized from the start that the political support of the parties supporting him was not sincere. Having just joined the Golkar Party, Ridwan was supported by it and other parties calling themselves “Indonesia Onward Coalition (KIM) plus” in his candidacy for governor of Jakarta. At least 12 parties have joined this group, supporting the former West Java governor, running alongside Justice and Prosperity Party (PKS) politician Suswono. Besides the Gerindra Party and Golkar, the other parties supported Ridwan due to pressure from President Joko Widodo, who did not want them to support Anies Baswedan, or rather, he wanted to prevent Anies from winning the Jakarta governorship. Previously, PKS paired Anies with one of its members, Mr. Sohibul Iman. And the NasDem had previously expressed support for Anies, but later opted for Ridwan Kamil. Unfortunately, some people in Jakarta are resisting Ridwan Kamil. When he visited Mbah Priok's grave in North Jakarta in early September, people shouted at him to get off the stand, believing that Jakarta was not Ridwan's home. The Jakmania, as supporters of the Persija Jakarta football club are called, are also opposed to him. Persia's fiercest rival is Persib Bandung of West Java. When he was governor of West Java, Ridwan made a comment considered insulting to Persia. With all this opposition and a coalition that is not solid, the party vote machine is not working optimally. Over the past two months of campaigning, and since the debate between the candidates, support for Ridwan Kamil-Suswono has continued to decline. In the latest Lembaga Survei Indonesia poll, Ridwan-Suswono only reached 37.4 percent, while her rival, Pramono Anung-Rano Karno, rose to 41.6 percent. Independent duo Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana trails behind with 6.6 percent, while 9.9 percent of voters are yet to decide. Although these percentages could rise or fall before Election Day on November 27, polls still show Ridwan-Suswono falling by 6.5 percent. The Ridwan Kamil-Suswono duo, known as 'Rido' for short, also made a number of mistakes. Suswono joked about rich widows in Jakarta marrying unemployed young men to reduce unemployment as part of the strategy to bring prosperity to all. This statement was condemned and Suswono had to provide a clarification. The Jakarta election shows that gubernatorial candidates are running without a clear and measurable vision or mission. The coalition only supports them based on short-term interests and not long-term commitments. In the context of supporting Ridwan Kamil and his opponents, the political parties and the coalition made the decision simply to anticipate a particular situation. As a result, their support is fragile when the political situation changes. Without a clear vision and mission and no firm commitment from candidates, it is citizens who will lose out over the next five years. Read the full story in Tempo English magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1937834/broken-alliance-in-jakartas-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos