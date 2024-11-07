How Trump pulled off an incredible comeback





It is certainly the most spectacular comeback in American political history.

Four years after leaving the White House, Donald Trump is preparing to return, after millions of Americans voted to give him a second chance.

The election campaign was one for the history books: He survived two assassination attempts and his initial opponent, President Joe Biden, dropped out just months before Election Day.

Although final votes are still being counted, the majority of Americans in key battleground states chose to vote for him, with many citing the economy and immigration as their top concerns.

His triumph comes after a spectacular fall. He refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden, and his role in trying to overturn the election results to stay in power is still under scrutiny today.

He faces charges for allegedly inciting the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. And he will also make history as the first sitting president to be convicted of a crime, having was convicted of falsifying business records.

It's not hard to see why he's a deeply polarizing character.

Throughout the campaign, Trump used inflammatory rhetoric, making crude jokes and threatening revenge on his political enemies.

His message on the economy struck a chord

Few people have a happy medium when it comes to Trump. Most voters I spoke with during this campaign said they wished he would shut up, but they were able to shrug it off.

Instead, they focused on the question he asked at each gathering. Are you in a better situation today than you were two years ago?

Many people who voted for Donald Trump have told me repeatedly that they felt the economy was much better when he was in office and that they were tired of trying to make ends meet. Although much of the inflation was due to external forces such as the Covid-19 pandemic, they placed the blame on the outgoing administration.

Voters were also deeply concerned about illegal immigration that had reached record levels under Biden. They generally did not express racist views and did not believe that migrants were eating people's pets, as Trump and his supporters had claimed. They simply wanted much stricter border surveillance.

“America first” for a second term for Trump

America First was another Trump slogan that really seemed to strike a chord with voters. Across the country, I've heard people on the left and right complaining about the billions of dollars being spent supporting Ukraine when they thought the money would be much better spent at home.

In the end, they simply couldn't vote for Harris, who served as Biden's vice president for four years. They thought it would always be the same and they wanted change.

It is perhaps one of the ironies of this election that the candidate who most represented change was himself in power just four years ago. But there are several differences between then and now.

When he came to power in 2016, he was a political outsider and, at least for a time, he surrounded himself with seasoned political advisers and staffers who showed him the ropes and constrained his actions . Now he doesn't really seem interested in playing by the rules of the game.

Many of these same councilors and staff members have spoken out calling him a liar, a fascist and incapable. They warned that if he surrounds himself with loyalists, which he is expected to do, no one will be able to stop him from pursuing his most extreme ideas.

When he left office, he faced a litany of criminal charges related to his role in the Capitol riots, his handling of national security documents and money payments silent to a porn star.

But since the Supreme Court ruled that the president has complete immunity from prosecution for official acts performed in the line of duty, it will be an uphill battle for any prosecutor to indict him under the next administration.

And as president, he could ask his Justice Department to drop federal charges against him in connection with the Jan. 6 riots so he doesn't have to worry about prison time. At the same time, he could pardon hundreds of people sentenced to prison for their participation in the Capitol riots.

Ultimately, voters were presented with two versions of America.

Donald Trump told them that their country was a failing nation and that only he could make it great again.

At the same time, Harris warned that if Trump were elected, American democracy itself would face an existential threat. That remains to be seen. But what Trump himself said during the campaign did little to allay people's fears.

He praised authoritarian leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who he said were at the top of their game, like it or not.

He spoke of trying to silence criticism in the press. Just days before the election, he also made comments suggesting he would not mind if members of the media were killed.

And he continued to amplify conspiracy theories and unfounded claims of voter fraud, even as the election ultimately led to his victory.

Now voters will discover how much of what he said during the campaign was just vague language – Trump being Trump. And remember: Americans aren't the only ones facing the reality of a second Trump term.

The rest of the world will now find out what America First really means. From the global economic consequences of the 20 percent tariffs he proposed on U.S. imports to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East that he pledged to end, regardless of which side won.

Donald Trump failed to implement all of his plans during his first term. Now, with a second term and significantly less encumbered, America and the world will see what he can really do.

