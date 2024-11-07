US court ruling on Turkish state bank Halkbank portends trouble for Erdogan

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

In a long-running legal battle involving Turkish state-owned Halkbank, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has ruled that the bank is not entitled to sovereign immunity and could face criminal charges for money laundering, in addition to bank fraud and conspiracy to escape the United States. sanctions against Iran.

The October 22 decision marks a significant setback for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his associates, who collectively aided and abetted the use of Halkbank, officially Trkiye Halk Bankas A., to circumvent sanctions, accused of laundered approximately $20 billion in restricted funds in exchange for bribes.

The appeals court ruling followed a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court clarifying that foreign sovereign immunity, as defined in the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA), does not protect entities like Halkbank from criminal prosecution in American courts.

However, the Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court to consider whether Halkbank could benefit from immunity under a common law immunity provision, a secondary argument made by Halkbank's lawyers to avoid prosecution . The Court noted that the court of appeal should have conducted a more thorough examination of this common law immunity argument.

Pursuant to the Supreme Court's directive, the United States Court of Appeals conducted a thorough review of Halkbank's second claim for common law immunity and ultimately concluded that the bank did not have entitled to this immunity, thereby allowing the criminal case to proceed in the district court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's ruling regarding Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank was issued on October 22, 2024:

20-3499_2_opn

Joseph F. Bianco, president of the Second Circuit, said there was no common law basis for concluding that a foreign public corporation is absolutely immune from prosecution by a separate sovereign entity for conduct alleged criminal offense linked to his commercial activities. .

The case centers on allegations that Halkbank orchestrated a scheme to process transactions for Iran, thereby circumventing U.S. sanctions intended to hamper Iran's nuclear program and its support for cross-border terrorist activities.

Apparently acting under secret directives from Erdogan government officials, Halkbank allegedly used gold exports, fictitious trade and fraudulent humanitarian transactions to launder billions through the global financial system, including the US banking network, thereby granting the Iran access to restricted funds collected in Turkey. Iranian oil and gas sales bank.

U.S. officials had previously raised concerns about Halkbank's illicit practices in private discussions with bank executives, who appear to have responded with deception and an attempt to cover up the scheme. The secret Iranian money laundering operation was first publicly revealed in December 2013, when Turkish prosecutors Celal Kara and Zekeriya z filed an indictment after a three-year investigation into an organized crime network. The indictment details how Halkbank executives and senior government officials accepted large bribes to facilitate sanctions evasion, help Iranian agents access the Turkish financial system and circumvent regulators' oversight Turks.

The Turkish indictment charges 53 people, including three former Interior Ministers Muammer Aksoy, European Union Minister Egemen Ba and Economy Minister Zafer Alayan, with corruption and abuse of power in facilitating money laundering on behalf of Iranian national Reza Zarrab.

In response to corruption investigations, which Erdogan called a coup attempt, he fired police chiefs, prosecutors and judges involved in exposing significant government corruption and ensured the rejection of all accusations. After his release, Zarrab resumed his money laundering activities, again apparently with the support and approval of Erdogan.

However, U.S. prosecutors, relying in part on evidence gathered by Turkish authorities, indicted Zarrab, then-Turkish Minister Alayan, and others in September 2017 for conspiring to use the U.S. financial system to facilitate transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of the government. of Iran and other Iranian entities.

Zarrab was arrested by the FBI in Miami in 2016 while on vacation in the United States and was later charged and convicted of multiple counts of violating U.S. laws. He then became a government witness, testifying against Alayan and members of the Turkish government, and revealed that he had many ministers in his service.

Following the trial in 2018, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, deputy general director of Halkbank, was convicted and served his sentence in a US prison before returning to Turkey in July 2019. However, the co-conspirators charged by the American federal prosecutors, including the former Minister of the Economy in Erdogan's cabinet, are still not charged.

The US indictment against Halkbank:

US_indictment_against_Halkbank

According to Zarrab's testimony, Erdogan ordered Turkish state banks to participate in a multibillion-dollar project in exchange for bribes. Documentary evidence presented during Atilla's trial in the US federal court in Manhattan referred to a figure known as Abi (older brother), believed to be Erdogan himself, who benefited from the surgery. evasion of sanctions, by receiving a share of the bribes. This revelation highlighted the seriousness of the allegations involving the highest levels of power in Türkiye.

President Erdogan repeatedly tried to have the case thrown out in US courts by lobbying the administrations led by Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, but without success. He even orchestrated the imprisonment of U.S. nationals and local employees of U.S. consulates in Istanbul and Adana in an effort to pressure the U.S. government to negotiate to have the case dropped from the federal court system, but these tactics yielded no results.

In fact, the United States took further action by indicting Halkbank as an institution in 2019, alleging conspiracy to defraud the United States, bank fraud, money laundering, and violations of the sanctions regime against Iran as established by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Halkbank attempted to invoke foreign immunity in his appeal, but this was rejected by Judge Richard M. Berman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in October 2020.

The Second Circuit upheld Judge Berman's ruling, prompting the bank to appeal to the Supreme Court, which rejected Halkbank's FSIA immunity argument and asked the circuit court to reconsider the argument immunity based on common law.

However, the Second Circuit affirmed the lower court's decision, finding that common law foreign sovereign immunity does not protect the bank from prosecution for alleged criminal conduct related to its business activities.

The ruling emphasizes that the U.S. Department of Justice's decision to deny Halkbank immunity is justified, as the charges arise from the bank's business operations rather than government functions. Turkish authorities have not yet determined their next steps; even if they consider another appeal, the chances of success seem slim. However, pursuing an appeal could potentially buy time for the Erdogan government.

The case could represent a pivotal moment in U.S.-Turkey relations since Halkbank is closely linked to President Erdogan, who wields near-absolute power in Turkey, a NATO ally located in a tumultuous region stretching from the Middle East to Ukraine and Russia.

The implications of this legal battle extend beyond Turkey, as its outcome could significantly affect international banking practices and the enforcement of U.S. sanctions policy.

This case has already set a precedent in the U.S. justice system, as many cases involving foreign nationals, institutions, and governments now cite the Supreme Court's Halkbank decision as case law, potentially guiding how criminal and civil cases involving foreign persons and entities are prosecuted. in American courts.