Xi Jinping has a peasant soul





In any case, the CCP is terrified of seeing swarms of impoverished peasants destabilizing the urban peripheries. THE hukou The current system keeps the 300 million peasants who work in the cities in their place. These migrant workers are treated as second-class citizens and only residents receive priority access to local schools and hospitals. Eliminate this hierarchy and China's public services will be overwhelmed. “The CCP is terrified of seeing swarms of impoverished peasants destabilizing urban suburbs. » But there is another reason why Xi is reluctant to abandon the peasantry. Like the majority of Chinese leaders, he was sent to the countryside as a teenager during Mao's Cultural Revolution and still harbors a deep admiration for the soul of China's peasantry. At the age of 15, Xi was sent to a village in northern Shaanxi, a poor and arid region, where residents live in caves. At first, obviously, he had difficulty adapting to this troglodyte lifestyle. But this quickly hardened him. According to official propaganda, undoubtedly embellished, he built methane tanks and dams to protect villagers from floods. To this day, Xi credits his time in Shaanxi with teaching him what life was really about; happiness comes from struggle, he said, while urging young Chinese today to do the same. These sentiments are shared by the entire CCP leadership. For Chinese elites, abandoning the countryside to robots and drones would be a sociocultural tragedy. Some respected theorists, including Wen Tiejun, I think if the CCP betrays the peasantry, it makes itself vulnerable, because the city dwellers are not as loyal as the villagers. For Wen, the villagers preserve the true spirit of China, while the essence of the West has seeped into the corrupt cities. He is right: the process of urbanization is inevitably a process of social atomization. In a city, it's every man for himself. Yet the CCP wants the opposite: for all men to be united in a shared effort, and it is the villages, not the cities, that produce such men. In 2006, former President Hu Jintao said: “The countryside is the cradle of the Chinese nation, agriculture is the foundation of the national economy, and farmers are our bread and butter.” If we lose these three elements, we will also lose the foundations of our nation. Like Xi, Hu Jintao comes from a generation of older Chinese policymakers who once tasted rural life. They still prefer the austerity foods of their youth and many retire to the countryside later in life. These men often have an instinctive, conservative contempt for cities and have an almost religious reverence for ancient village traditions. So, after decades looking outward, China's elites are now turning inward. Xi's recent initiative to protect China's ecology is a good example: in the Qinling Mountains of Shaanxi, he ordered the demolition of villas and hotels three times. It became one of his signature policies, deeply linked to nationalist ideas and anti-corruption campaigns. Because Xi realizes that while city dwellers have no connection to the land, its past or each other, the peasantry keeps the idea of ​​China alive. As long as there are people cultivating fields and speaking dialects, China will never forget who it really is.

