Erdogan wants Azerbaijan's historic achievements highlighted in peace treaty with Armenia





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants what he calls Azerbaijan's historic achievements to be highlighted in the eventual peace treaty to be signed with Armenia. We hope and wish that the historic achievements of Azerbaijan, which were achieved by the lives of the martyrs, will be highlighted around the negotiating table through the signing of the peace treaty, Erdogan said at the 11th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, speaking about Artsakh 2020. War. Erdogan also met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit, which began on Wednesday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and expressed confidence that relations between their countries would continue to progress in various fields and exchanged views on bilateral relations and mutual interests. according to an official press release regarding the meeting. The two also highlighted the importance of the upcoming United Nations Climate Summit, known as COP29, which begins Monday in Baku, despite widespread international concern over Azerbaijan's abhorrent climate record. environment and human rights. Erdogan and members of his government have put forward their support for a possible peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, advocating preconditions favorable to Baku, including calling for the creation of the so-called Zangezur corridor, a road crossing Armenia connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhichevan. Erdogan also linked the signing of a peace treaty favorable to Baku's interests with the normalization process with Armenia, which is being discussed without preconditions. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan echoed these sentiments when speaking to Turkiye newspaper, saying that Ankara views peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important element in ensuring stability in the South Caucasus. “We [Turkey] provide maximum support to reach agreements and are happy to see that the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] the parties approach them. The latest decisions on border delimitation [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] are a good example of this progress,” Fidan told the newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asbarez.com/erdogan-wants-azerbaijans-historic-achievements-to-be-underscored-in-peace-treaty-with-armenia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos