Xi urges Hubei to write its own chapter of Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, speaks with researchers and business leaders during his visit to the Institute of Innovation and Development industrial plant in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, November 2, 2017. 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

WUHAN — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the central province of Hubei to forge ahead with the high-quality development of the Yangtze River economic belt, accelerate its efforts to become a strategic pivot for the rise of central region of the country, and to write its own chapter in Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour of the province from Monday to Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, Xi visited an exhibition of ancient bamboo and wooden writing boards from the Qin (221-207 BC) and Han (202 BC) dynasties. -220 AD) in a museum in Yunmeng County, Xiaogan City.

After learning the contents of the leaflets and their value, Xi stressed intensifying archaeological research to provide a solid foundation for perpetuating China's beautiful traditional culture and strengthening cultural confidence.

Before the invention of paper, sheets of bamboo and wood were the primary writing medium in ancient China. They have been discovered in various parts of the country, providing a rare glimpse into the nation's centuries-old history.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, greets villagers as he visits Siyi Village in Panjiawan Town of Jiayu County, Xianning, China Hubei (central China). [Photo/Xinhua]

On Tuesday morning, Xi visited a vegetable farm in Jiayu County, Xianning City.

Noting that technological progress is essential for modern agricultural development, he urged local authorities and residents to embrace technological advancements and further boost vegetable production to bring tangible benefits to more people.

He then traveled to a village in Jiayu to inspect local elderly care facilities and community services. He called for more targeted measures to address public concerns, with a focus on the needs of the elderly and children.

Xi visited a villager's house and discussed with the family their livelihood and access to medical and elderly care services.

As villagers bid farewell, Xi said that to advance China's modernization, efforts must be made to accelerate rural revitalization. He encouraged villagers to increase the economic benefits of specialized industries and make their villages more beautiful under the leadership of the Party.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi inspected the Wuhan Institute of Innovation and Industrial Development, where he learned about the achievements of the technological innovation supply chain platform and spoke with researchers and business leaders.

He called on scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs to help strengthen the overall performance of China's innovation system and modernize its industrial system.

On Wednesday morning, Xi was briefed on the work of the CPC provincial committee and the Hubei provincial government, and recognized the province's achievements.

Hubei should forge ahead to make new achievements in technological and industrial innovation, Xi said, noting that the province should strengthen research to achieve more fruitful results in developing core technologies in key areas and develop new quality productive forces in accordance with its local conditions.

Xi stressed that restoring the eco-environment of the Yangtze River is a top priority.

He also said that Hubei should fully integrate into the unified national market, promote positive interaction and common development of enterprises under all forms of ownership, and actively participate in high-quality cooperation under the framework of Belt and Road.

Hubei should strive to realize the integrated development of its urban and rural areas, as well as comprehensive rural revitalization, Xi said.

He urged the province to focus on Wuhan metropolitan areas to advance the coordinated development of city clusters located in the middle of the Yangtze River.

He also called for efforts to consolidate and expand achievements in poverty alleviation, accelerate the revitalization and development of former revolutionary base areas, and ensure people's well-being through solid work on various fronts.

Xi stressed the importance of strengthening the protection of cultural resources and innovative development of the cultural sector, strengthening studies on traceability of origins and exhibitions of Yangtze River civilization, and making the cultural tourism sector a pillar industry.

Noting that the year 2024 will end in less than two months, Xi stressed the need to advance various works, including economic ones, in an efficient and solid manner, so as to achieve the goals of economic and social development for the country. whole country. year.