Far-right supporters of Donald Trump celebrate his victory with violent memes and calls for executions





Similar remarks were shared in response to former Trump strategist Steve Bannon's victory remarks, broadcast live from the rooftop of the Willard Hotel in Washington DC on election night.

You stole the 2020 election, you ridiculed and put people in jail and shattered lives because you said this thing was stolen, Bannon said on his show. This whole bogus story is being swept away. The Bidens are swept aside. Kamala Harris is swept aside. MSNBC is being wiped out. The Department of Justice is swept aside. The FBI is swept aside. You guys suck, and now you're going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country.

MILITARY TRIBUNALS AWAIT YOU! someone replied on X. I want to see the walks of criminals wrote another. Military executions to come, we read in another article. The new DOJ must resort to armed raids on deep state Democratic homes! Drag them into the streets, like they did to our people!!

Many other social media posts seen by WIRED were deeply misogynistic in nature. The gender dynamics at play during this race were particularly striking, with Harris promising to safeguard women's medical freedom while Trump aggressively pursued a young male population that had become increasingly culturally conservative.

A viral meme that was widely shared across platforms on Wednesday had the caption RELEASE THE PROJECT 2025 HANDMAIDS TALE RAPE SQUADS. BREAKING: Millions of women are reporting for servant duty after Trump's stunning victory, someone else wrote in Patriots.win. Some of these memes were also shared on Telegram channels for Proud Boy chapters.

Another person on Patriots.win shared an AI meme of Trump shirtless in a boxing ring. First man in history to beat two women, the text on the meme reads. Beat two women, the poster says. Considering the women, I'm for it. Fort Wayne Proud Boys shared a graphic on Telegram with a photo of Harris and the words Projected Winner; Damn year.

Christopher Pohlhaus, known as Hammer, leader of the neo-Nazi group Blood Tribe, also praised Trump's victory. Thanks Trump, he wrote. Cheaper gas will make it easier to spread White Power across the country.

Nicholas Fuentes, a white nationalist, responded to X. Your body, my choice. Forever, he wrote Tuesday evening. And he continued Wednesday: I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the men for saving this country from stupid assholes who wanted to destroy the world to maintain abortion.

Lauren Witzke, a far-right activist, shared an image on Telegram of Trump posing with a group of white students at Iowa State University. A big congratulations to the men, especially white, who came in numbers to put women in their place.

In a message on Women, return to the kitchen; Illegal abortions; Gays, back in the closet; Interracial marriage, prohibited; Illegals, pack your bags; Transsexuals, return to asylums; Jesus, back in our schools, he wrote. We are so back.

I was promised shit from Hitler. I demand shit from Hitler, someone else wrote on Patriots.win. When will we start putting all the gays into camps? wrote another. I was told this would happen.

