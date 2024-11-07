A first analysis of the results





Trump won a personal victory in the 2024 election, sweeping every key state, improving his vote share everywhere and, unlike his 2016 victory, capturing an absolute majority of the popular vote. Additionally, he led the Republican Party to a larger-than-expected Senate majority, and while many House elections have yet to be called, an expanded House majority could result as well. These gains are more than progressive; in fact, they could signal a new era in American politics.

Political scientists and historians will spend years analyzing the causes and significance of this election. My goal is more immediate. Although the data is imperfect and incomplete, I will offer preliminary answers to two questions, which are actually two sides of the same coin: why did Donald Trump win the 2024 presidential election and why did Kamala Harris did she lose?

Takes victory

Donald Trump's theory on this matter was generally correct. He and his campaign managers believed it was possible to build on the Republicans' growing strength among white working-class voters to create a multi-ethnic working-class coalition. He was right: If exit polls prove accurate, he made gains among Latinos and African Americans, particularly among men. He increased his share of the black male vote from 12% to 20% and his share of the Hispanic male vote by nine points, from 54% to 45%.

The Trump campaign also believed they could improve their performance with young adults, and they did, going from 35% in 2020 to 42% this year. Anecdotal evidence suggests that much of this gain reflects a shift toward Trump among young men. Trump has devoted a lot of time to podcasts, like Joe Rogans', whose primary audience is this otherwise hard-to-reach group.

After the Republican primaries, Trump's victorious forces faced a choice: They could tone down their messaging to reach out to disappointed supporters of Nikki Haley, who ran a traditional Reagan conservative campaign, or they could continue their all-out call to the Republican base while enjoying the reluctant support of his defeated opponent. They chose the latter path and won the bet that the party would unite around them. Donald Trump received 94% of the Republican vote and, as a bonus, narrowed the Democratic advantage among independents from nine points in 2020 to five points this year.

The Trump campaign's tactical choices have borne fruit. Three turned out to be critical. First: Believing that Trump's intense personal ties to his supporters would do most of the mobilization work, the campaign decided not to invest heavily in traditional voting organization and to outsource it to support organizations. Although Harris' campaign has touted her advantage in the ground game, there is little evidence that it has made much of a difference.

Second: The Trump campaign decided that Harris' position on transgender issues was the Willie Horton of 2024 and invested heavily in the negative advertising that dominated the airwaves throughout the South.1 Anecdotal evidence suggests that this campaign contributed to weaken Harris's efforts to present himself as a common person. I think he is a center-left candidate rather than an emissary from San Francisco.

Third: Donald Trump chose to modulate his position on abortion by declaring early on that each state should decide this issue for itself, then doubling down by vowing to veto a national ban on abortion. 'abortion. Many longtime opponents of abortion were disappointed, and some were outraged. Nonetheless, Trump did not pay the price, winning 81 percent of the white evangelical vote, virtually unchanged from four years ago.

Harris's defeat

Harris' campaign was still difficult. She served as vice president to a president whose approval ratings plunged midway through his first year in office and never recovered. Public judgment of her performance on two fundamental issues, inflation and immigration, has been harshly negative, and Harris inherited that disapproval when Joe Biden abandoned his quest for a second term.

The fact that Biden waited so long to leave the race also worked against Harris. The president's late decision deprived her of the opportunity to refine her arguments in a primary fight and shortened the time she had to introduce herself to voters. She did her best under the circumstances by quickly unifying the party and relying on Biden's campaign apparatus rather than starting from scratch, but she never entirely overcame the difficulties of Biden's schedule.

Harris's theory of the matter was wrong. Looking at examples from the 2022 elections, she surmised that putting reproductive rights at the center of her agenda would mobilize an army of angry women and bring them to the polls in record numbers. This did not happen. Women's share of the total vote increased only slightly from its 2020 level, and Harris' share among women who voted did not increase from Biden's 2020 levels. to judge how much this focus on abortion contributed to Harris being poor among men at just 43%, compared to Biden's 48% in 2020, but it did nothing to convince them that an administration Harris would be sympathetic to their concerns.

His final argument that Donald Trump posed a clear and present danger to democracy fared little better. This happened in part because many Republicans and independents viewed Harris and Democrats as real threats to democracy, and also because the indictment offered no new information that could influence voters whose decisions n 'were not taken. Donald Trump is perhaps the most well-known candidate in modern American history, which makes it difficult to change people's opinions of him.

Harris' tactical choices compounded his problems. First, she rejected opportunities to create a clearer political profile. Although Biden's unpopularity has weighed on his campaign, it has refused to part ways with him in a way that can win over voters. Likewise, by refusing to explain why she abandoned her progressive positions on crime, immigration, health care and climate change, she muddied the public's perception of her and opened the door to accusation from the Trump campaign that she was a closet radical. Looking back at Bill Clinton's successful 1992 campaign, some Democrats hoped Harris would have a Sister Souljah moment in which she would break with some party orthodoxy in order to show her independence, but that didn't happen.

Second, Harris' decision to avoid media interviews during the first half of her campaign gave the impression that she was dependent on scripted remarks and afraid to think independently. Answering tough questions can enhance a candidate's reputation for competence and character, a potential advantage that Harris and her campaign seemed to ignore for too long.

Conclusion

Democrats knew the election would be close, but the scale of their defeat will likely trigger first recriminations and then a long period of soul-searching. As was the case after Michael Dukakis' defeat in 1988, the party will be forced to engage in a debate over the causes of its defeat, and what is sure to be a long and spirited primary campaign will determine the path forward.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be challenged to deliver on the sweeping promises he made during his campaign. It remains to be seen whether he can impose massive tariffs without raising costs for average families and triggering a new wave of inflation. It is also unclear whether he will be able to ease conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as quickly as he claims, while scaling back America's global commitments. And it is possible that the attempt to deport millions of immigrants in the United States will blow up in its face, creating civil unrest and a backlash among Latino voters who have rallied to the cause. If he fails to live up to the hopes he has raised, particularly among the new supporters who ensured his majority, he and his party could pay the price in 2026 and beyond.

