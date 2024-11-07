On the last day of his China tour, Prime Minister Anwar will visit state-owned CICC, Huawei and Xi Jinping and deliver a lecture at Peking University.





BEIJING, Nov 7 Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim continued his intensive schedule in Beijing, the final stop of his working visit, with a business meeting with China International Capital Corp (CICC). Founded in China in 1995, CICC is a partially state-owned Chinese multinational investment management and financial services company. CICC provides investment banking, securities management and investment services to corporations, institutions and individuals worldwide. Following the meeting, the Prime Minister will visit the Huawei Executive Briefing Center in Haidian District and then hold a high-level meeting with senior Huawei executives. Undeterred by his busy itinerary, the 77-year-old prime minister will deliver a public lecture at Peking University. The conference, titled Bridging Futures: Strengthening Malaysia-China Relations and ASEAN Centrality in a Shifting Global Order, is expected to address regional cooperation amid global changes. Later in the afternoon, Anwar will pay a courtesy call on President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital. The Prime Minister will receive a great honor since President Xi has agreed to host a dinner for him at the prestigious Great Hall of the People. Anwar is on a four-day working visit to China, starting November 4. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz; and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong. The visit, extended by Prime Minister Li Qiang, highlights the importance of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China. China has held the position of Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, since 2009. This is Anwar's third official visit to China, following his inaugural visit as prime minister in March 2023 and his subsequent visit in September. Starting in Shanghai, the working visit ends today in Beijing. Bernama — NAME TAGS: Malaysia, China, Anwar Ibrahim, Beijing, last day

