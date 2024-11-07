Jokowi congratulates Donald Trump and discusses RI-US friendship







Jakarta – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) congratulate Donald Trump who was elected President of the United States (US) 2024-2028. Jokowi wishes Trump success in leading the United States. Jokowi made his statement via his personal X account @jokowi seen by detikcom, Thursday (07/11/2024). Jokowi also searched Donald Trump's X account. “Dear President-elect Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump. Congratulations on your election as President of the United States,” Kata Jokowi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi hopes that Trump will succeed in moving the United States towards progress and stability. He also spoke of the long friendship between Indonesia and the United States. “I extend my best wishes for success in leading the nation and promoting progress and stability. The long-standing friendship between Indonesia and the United States is based on shared values ​​and mutual respect ” said Ucapnya. In addition, Jokowi also hopes that the election of Donald Trump will open up opportunities for cooperation between Indonesia and the United States. Thus, he said, it could bring prosperity to both countries. “I hope that your leadership will bring new opportunities for cooperation that will benefit our two nations and contribute to global peace and prosperity,” Ujar Dia said. Donald Trump elected president of the United States Donald Trump won the US presidential election. He defeated Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Trump's victory was announced by several American media on Wednesday (06/11). The victory returned Trump to the White House after a long and grueling campaign that saw him survive two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction. Trump won 276 electoral votes, while his rival Kamala won 219 electoral votes. The minimum number to win the presidency is 270 electoral votes. In the American electoral system, obtaining the number of electoral votes is the key to a candidate's victory in the presidential election (US presidential election). In total, there are 538 electoral colleges up for grabs, so presidential candidates who want to win must win at least 270 electoral colleges. (maa/imk)

