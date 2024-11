China sentences leaker of state secrets to death | News

Former state agency employee convicted of leaking classified information to foreign intelligence agencies.

China has handed down a rare death sentence to a former state agency employee for leaking classified information to foreign intelligence agencies. Beijing's Ministry of State Security said in a statement Wednesday that the man, identified only by his surname Zhang, was recruited after leaving his post, in which he had access to a large number of secrets of state. The statement said Zhang was a confidential staff member of a state agency, without specifying which agency employed him. He disclosed a large number of top-secret and confidential state secrets to foreign intelligence agencies, seriously endangering China's national security, the statement continued. Zhang was allegedly lured abroad with the promise of experiencing exotic customs and, once there, began cooperating as a double agent. A foreign spy surnamed Li forced him to sign a cooperation agreement and seized Zhang's working USB drive and personal belongings, the ministry said. Zhang, who had a weak character and could not resist the temptation of money, became a puppet controlled and used by the other party, the statement continued. Intensification of concentration It was not clear which foreign agency was involved in the matter. A colleague of Zhang's, surnamed Zhu, was sentenced to six years in prison for helping him. The ministry did not provide any details on the execution timetable. The case highlights China's growing focus on national security under President Xi Jinping, who has increased warnings about foreign powers allegedly targeting Chinese citizens. Revised anti-espionage legislation passed this year expanded the definition of espionage to encompass any information related to national security, not just state secrets. China and Western powers have long traded accusations of espionage, but have only recently begun disclosing details of alleged individual cases. In June, China accused Britain's MI6 of recruiting a couple working for the central government. Earlier this year, a Beijing court gave Australian writer Yang Hengjun a suspended death sentence for espionage, a decision the Australian government described as heartbreaking. In August, U.S. prosecutors charged a New York resident who took part in China's pro-democracy movement that culminated in the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown with spying for China. The US Central Intelligence Agency posted instructions in Chinese on social media last month on how to contact the agency securely.

