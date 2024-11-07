



Donald Trump has successfully returned to the White House. Not only did Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulate Trump on his victory, but a seemingly beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which has been the target since the removal of then Prime Minister Imran Khan from the house of the Prime Minister through a vote of no confidence, also welcomed the victory of American politicians.

As a reminder, at midnight, the National Assembly was adjourned to meet on April 10, 2022 at 12:02 a.m. April 10, 2022: The no-confidence motion was passed by 174 votes, a majority in the National Assembly, which resulted in Imran Khan losing the confidence of the House and ceasing to hold the post of Prime Minister. Importantly, Imrans' supporters, including this author, believe that Trump's nomination for president could tip the scales in favor of the incarcerated former prime minister.

Trump's victory, in my opinion, will surely augur well for the prospects of the PTI and its founder Imran Khan. It was US official Donald Lu in the Biden administration who had suggested that the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan would help improve US-Pakistan ties.

And Lu successfully achieved his goal. Either way, Russian President Vladimir Putin must be the happiest person on earth right now, even though the Kremlin has said it has no intention of congratulating Trump, who was committed to ending the war in Ukraine by the end of the war in Ukraine. When he took office on January 20, he called Putin a genius after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, regarding his victory.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Trump had called a best salesman, congratulated the US president-elect through a message on X, saying he hoped Trump would commit to peace through a strong approach to business global. It is exactly this principle that can practically bring a just peace in Ukraine closer.

I hope we implement this together. As for the Middle East, the region has changed significantly since he left office in 2021, and all regional players, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, are closely watching how the new president will manage these changes.

Crossing my fingers. It now appears increasingly that all leaders in the Middle East and North Africa in particular are keeping their fingers crossed. Finally, in Pakistan, the leaders of all major parties, PML-N, PPP, PTI, and their supporters must keep their fingers crossed.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

