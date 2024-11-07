No, President-elect Trump has not committed to helping former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan return to power.





As the world reacted to Donald Trump's presidential re-election victory, some social media users shared a video purporting to show him promising to help the former Pakistani prime minister return to power.

“Hello, my Pakistani American friends. I promise you that if I win, I will do my best to get Imran Khan out of prison as quickly as possible,” Trump appears to say in a Facebook video posted on November 6 by several users.

“He is my friend. I love him. I will support him to take back the government and switch and we will work together to build stronger ties. Imran Khan Zindabad,” Trump appears to say, using a phrase from Urdu and d Other languages ​​are commonly translated as “long live Imran Khan”.

A TikTok user posted the same video on November 3. This post had more than a million likes as of November 6.

But there is no record that Trump, the president-elect, ever said those words. These viral videos use old footage with what appears to be fake artificial intelligence-generated sounds.

Trump met with Khan several times when both were in office and called him a “good friend” in 2020. But Trump has not called for Khan's release since he was jailed in August 2023 on charges of corruption that Khan describes as politically motivated, Foreign Policy reported on November 5. .

Apparent errors in the audio are a clue that viral videos are fake. Instead of pledging to “make our bonds stronger,” Trump’s voice says “make the bonds stronger,” which makes no grammatical sense. (It may also be a typo from someone typing a script.)

Additionally, Trump's lips do not match the words spoken in the audio.

Reverse image searches show that the images are from a 2017 NBC News interview, India Today reported. In it, Trump wears the same outfit, speaks in front of the same background and moves his lips in sync with the sound of the words he speaks.

This footage first went viral with the fake audio about Khan in March, Newschecker reported.

Social media users used the same footage from 2017 to create other deepfake videos of Trump appearing to say things he never said.

These include a March YouTube video of Trump endorsing a tea company and a July Instagram video of Trump describing an unfounded conspiracy, with overlaid text saying “AI trumps faiths ” and captions including “#AI #Trump #Illuminati #comedy.”

Both deepfake videos carried a watermark reading “made with TryParrotAI.com.”

As U.S. officials counted votes on the night of November 5, another TikTok user shared a video that repeated the same audio about Khan over different images that appeared to show Trump in different clothing speaking directly to the camera. As in the other videos, Trump's lips do not line up with the audio.

We weigh the claim that viral videos show Trump vowed to help former Pakistani PM get out of prison and return to power Pants on Fire!

