Donald Trump officially wins the presidential election





Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, after the AP called Wisconsin and the former president's election, ensuring a splashy political comeback and return to the Oval Office.

By winning Wisconsin, Trump crossed the 270 electoral votes he needed to clinch the presidency and victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as a second non-consecutive term.

Harris did not speak as election night turned into Wednesday morning and her supporters gathered for what was supposed to be a celebration at her alma mater, Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, told the crowd she would address the nation later Wednesday.

The Democrats' downfall began quickly afterward, with celebrities including Stephen King, Bette Midler, Andy Cohen, Christina Applegate and John Cusack expressing shock and sadness at the results.

Following the results, Vice President-elect JD Vance tweeted: “THANK YOU!” To my beautiful wife for making this possible. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.

On Wednesday, Harris called Trump to congratulate him on his election victory, a senior Harris aide told The Associated Press. AP reported that the two men discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

Trump and the GOP emerged victorious in the race to lead the executive branch of government after a controversial and scathing populist campaign that saw him air his many grievances over the 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. His campaign was punctuated by numerous convictions handed down against him in multiple legal cases, as well as several attempts on his life. In May, a New York jury found the former (and now future) president guilty of 34 counts; he will now be the first president to enter the White House after being convicted of a crime. The president-elect's sentencing in the so-called “secret money” affair is scheduled for November 26.

As he bounced around electoral battleground states as he realigned his Make America Great Again movement back to its original form – a presidential campaign – the 78-year-old former president was shot in the ear as he spoke at an outdoor campaign rally near Butler. , Pennsylvania. Trump quickly recovered and attended the GOP convention in Philadelphia in August, only to learn there was a second assassination attempt after a gunman was discovered outside one from its golf courses in Florida in September.

Nowhere has Trump's takeover of the Republican Party been more evident than at the 2024 Republican Convention. He handily defeated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as his own Vice President Mike Pence, his former cabinet member Nikki Haley and other contenders for the party nomination. Trump chose not to attend all of the primary debates and consistently held a double-digit lead over all of his challengers throughout his two-year candidacy.

During nearly two years of campaigning for the 2024 election, Trump announced his candidacy on November 15, 2022. He continued his aggressive rallying style and populist messages, this time using his rallies as a platform to air his grievances regarding his legal challenges and the 2020 election. in front of his loyal supporters.

Trump continued to lie about the 2020 election, claiming it was stolen by Democrats in a so-called “big lie” that gained traction with his masses. He also staunchly defended MAGA supporters who participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, while the 2020 vote was being certified by Congress. The financial cost of the president-elect's lies about the 2020 election was approximately $1 billion by the end of 2023.

November 6, 10:57 a.m. Updated with Associated Press report that Kamala Harris has conceded.

November 6, 7:07 a.m. Updated with JD Vance's tweet.

